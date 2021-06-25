Pan!ck drop funk-laden new single 'Prism'

MUMBAI: Mysterious new dance duo Pan!ck have unveiled their new single ‘Prism’, out on Friday 25th June on Ultra.
A feelgood disco jam, ‘Prism’ is a funk-laden track that centres around soaring diva vocals and the most infectious of basslines. It follows last year’s ‘Need U’, an exciting debut single that was then remixed by UK dance favourites Leftwing : Kody and Indian chill house star MÜNE.
“We wrote this record with the wonderful Alex Mills just after last summer,” Pan!ck explain. “We wanted to put all our emotions from the last year into something hopeful, giving everyone who listens the feeling that we can soon dance again. The incredibly talented Clementines Douglas then jumped on vocals and it came alive.”
Pan!ck is the beginning of something that hasn’t been seen for a long while, a combination of a Grammy-winning artist and a seasoned producer/engineer who’s worked with the likes of Trevor Horn and Stuart Price. While the project is very much still in its infancy, there are already signs that Pan!ck is destined for the top.
‘Prism’ arrives just in time to soundtrack countless post-lockdown summer parties.
MUMBAI: Leading short video platform MX TakaTak has emerged as the preferred destination for Indread more
MUMBAI: Michael Kill CEO NTIA Says “Anger is mounting from industries that are unable to trade duread more
MUMBAI: The international music streaming app Moodagent launches in India with the promise of a dread more
MUMBAI: Facebook is now making it easier for independent artists and creators to share their musread more
MUMBAI: YouTube has long been the most popular music service in the world.read more
Director Rajiv S Ruia's Punjabi song "Mein Jawa Kithe" is out now on Sunshine music youtube channel, the song is sung by the talented singer Shahid...read more
MUMBAI: RUMTUM's new single Tropic Air drops in quickly with a fresh splash of wobbly tape synth and relaxed lo-fi drums. You can almost feel...read more
MUMBAI: 21-year-old singer, lyricist, and composer, Vismay Patel went on from performing at cafes to winning hearts with his soulful and relatable...read more
MUMBAI: After two melodious songs ‘Chori Chori’ and ‘O Jogiya’, Disney+ Hotstar VIP launched the third original track ‘Main Hoon Teri Parchayi’ from...read more
MUMBAI: Halfway through one of the busiest release years of her illustrious career so far, Hannah Wants has finally dropped the hotly-anticipated ‘...read more