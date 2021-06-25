For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  25 Jun 2021 19:28 |  By RnMTeam

Pan!ck drop funk-laden new single 'Prism'

MUMBAI: Mysterious new dance duo Pan!ck have unveiled their new single ‘Prism’, out on Friday 25th June on Ultra.

A feelgood disco jam, ‘Prism’ is a funk-laden track that centres around soaring diva vocals and the most infectious of basslines. It follows last year’s ‘Need U’, an exciting debut single that was then remixed by UK dance favourites Leftwing : Kody and Indian chill house star MÜNE.

“We wrote this record with the wonderful Alex Mills just after last summer,” Pan!ck explain. “We wanted to put all our emotions from the last year into something hopeful, giving everyone who listens the feeling that we can soon dance again. The incredibly talented Clementines Douglas then jumped on vocals and it came alive.”

Pan!ck is the beginning of something that hasn’t been seen for a long while, a combination of a Grammy-winning artist and a seasoned producer/engineer who’s worked with the likes of Trevor Horn and Stuart Price. While the project is very much still in its infancy, there are already signs that Pan!ck is destined for the top.

‘Prism’ arrives just in time to soundtrack countless post-lockdown summer parties.

