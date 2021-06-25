Norma Jean Martine drops summer tune 'Let's Get Back To Dancing'

MUMBAI: In celebration of the world carefully starting to open up again, and dancing together finally seeming more tangible than a dream, the talented Norma Jean Martine drops the uplifting summer anthem, ‘Let’s Get Back To Dancing’. With almost half a billion streams to her name, the highly-anticipated record is already on its way to become a summer smash.

Known to always combine her indie pop lyrics, mesmerizing voice, and cutting-edge electronic productions, Norma Jean’s sought-after style continues to impress. On ‘Let’s Get Back To Dancing’, her distinctive voice immediately takes the spotlight, followed by a booming choir and thumping drop, where Norma carefully places an emotive and gripping topline on a catchy upbeat production, a style she has mastered to perfection.

“I wrote 'Let’s Get Back To Dancing' with UK producer Courage about 2 years ago when I was going through some relationship trouble with my boyfriend. At the time I was reading a book called 'Hold Me Tight' about attachment theory, and how the attachment style that you learn as a child can often inform your adult relationship experiences. There is a portion of the book where it mentions getting back to the dancing phase of a relationship with someone after a destructive cycle of drama and fighting. This part of the book that inspired the title and concept of the song. It’s cool and kind of funny that the track seems like a basic 'yay lockdown’s over' tune, when it was actually written way before COVID and 2020 ever even happened. A song can have a life entirely of its own, and gain or change meaning so much over time” says Norma Jean Martine.

Norma is one of the most demanded singer-songwriters of her time with successful tracks like her 2020 hit ‘Head Shoulder Knees and Toes’ featuring Ofenbach and Quarterhead, that generated over 300 million streams across platforms, and the hot track ‘When We Were Young’ with almost 100 million streams on Spotify. Praised from the United States to Asia, this release is anticipated to be another huge success for the New York native.