For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  25 Jun 2021 17:57 |  By RnMTeam

Norma Jean Martine drops summer tune 'Let's Get Back To Dancing'

MUMBAI: In celebration of the world carefully starting to open up again, and dancing together finally seeming more tangible than a dream, the talented Norma Jean Martine drops the uplifting summer anthem, ‘Let’s Get Back To Dancing’. With almost half a billion streams to her name, the highly-anticipated record is already on its way to become a summer smash.

LISTEN HERE

Known to always combine her indie pop lyrics, mesmerizing voice, and cutting-edge electronic productions, Norma Jean’s sought-after style continues to impress. On ‘Let’s Get Back To Dancing’, her distinctive voice immediately takes the spotlight, followed by a booming choir and thumping drop, where Norma carefully places an emotive and gripping topline on a catchy upbeat production, a style she has mastered to perfection.

“I wrote 'Let’s Get Back To Dancing' with UK producer Courage about 2 years ago when I was going through some relationship trouble with my boyfriend. At the time I was reading a book called 'Hold Me Tight' about attachment theory, and how the attachment style that you learn as a child can often inform your adult relationship experiences. There is a portion of the book where it mentions getting back to the dancing phase of a relationship with someone after a destructive cycle of drama and fighting. This part of the book that inspired the title and concept of the song. It’s cool and kind of funny that the track seems like a basic 'yay lockdown’s over' tune, when it was actually written way before COVID and 2020 ever even happened. A song can have a life entirely of its own, and gain or change meaning so much over time” says Norma Jean Martine.

Norma is one of the most demanded singer-songwriters of her time with successful tracks like her 2020 hit ‘Head Shoulder Knees and Toes’ featuring Ofenbach and Quarterhead, that generated over 300 million streams across platforms, and the hot track ‘When We Were Young’ with almost 100 million streams on Spotify. Praised from the United States to Asia, this release is anticipated to be another huge success for the New York native.

Tags
Norma Jean Martine Let’s Get Back To Dancing music
Related news
News | 25 Jun 2021

twocolors drop slaphouse version of hit 'Bloodstream'

MUMBAI: Skyrocketing talents twocolors have dropped a slaphouse version of their smash single ‘Bloodstream’, out 25th June.

read more
News | 25 Jun 2021

Singer Vismay Patel's latest song 'Dil Mera' is all about relationships and heartbreaks

MUMBAI: 21-year-old singer, lyricist, and composer, Vismay Patel went on from performing at cafes to winning hearts with his soulful and relatable melodies. Now he is all set to win hearts with his latest track, 'Dil Mera', about an incomplete relationship and heartbreak.

read more
News | 25 Jun 2021

Sony Music India brings Legends AR Rahman and Gulzar together for an iconic Anthem of Hope & Healing - 'Meri Pukaar Suno'

MUMBAI:  During times of despair, inspiring words coupled with soul-stirring melodies can help us see the light at the end of the tunnel. With this belief Sony Music India along with, National award winner Gulzar and Grammy and Academy Award-winning musician A.R.

read more
News | 25 Jun 2021

Director Rajiv S Ruia marks a century in the Industry with these single Double Dhamaka: "Mein Jawa Kithe"

Director Rajiv S Ruia's Punjabi song "Mein Jawa Kithe" is out now on Sunshine music youtube channel, the song is sung by the talented singer Shahid Mallya, featuring Pooja Bisht and Vikram Jain, the song lyrics are written by Jasvinder and Shahid which is composed by Sangeet Saral.

read more
News | 25 Jun 2021

Celeb photographer Vickky Idnaani takes a fashionable turn, Sonu Nigam turns model for the Label

MUMBAI: Lockdown has surely helped many rediscover and reinvent themselves. Having photographed the Khans, Kapoors, Bachchans, Roshans, Kumars.

read more

RnM Biz

News
MX TakaTak introduces the Launchpad Program: An initiative to foster the growing UGC creator community on its platform

MUMBAI: Leading short video platform MX TakaTak has emerged as the preferred destination for Indread more

News
Insult to injury as anger mounts for Night Time Economy Businesses

MUMBAI: Michael Kill CEO NTIA Says “Anger is mounting from industries that are unable to trade duread more

News
Moodagent launches in India to redefine the music streaming experience

MUMBAI: The international music streaming app Moodagent launches in India with the promise of a dread more

News
TuneCore partners with Facebook for launch of Independent Artist Program

MUMBAI: Facebook is now making it easier for independent artists and creators to share their musread more

News
YouTube helped achieve many dreams; isn’t a felon anymore

MUMBAI: YouTube has long been the most popular music service in the world.read more

top# 5 articles

1
Tracy Lawrence hosts first annual mission:Possible Invitational Golf Tournament sponsored by E3 Construction Services

MUMBAI: Country music icon and philanthropist, Tracy Lawrence, recently wrapped up the inaugural Mission:Possible Invitational Golf Tournament - a...read more

2
Kunal D'costa and Nishat Chadha release debut single 'Tum'

MUMBAI: Goa- based singer songwriter Kunal Dcosta and Mumbai-based Music Producer & Composer Nishat Chadha release their debut single ‘Tum’.This...read more

3
Singer Vismay Patel's latest song 'Dil Mera' is all about relationships and heartbreaks

MUMBAI: 21-year-old singer, lyricist, and composer, Vismay Patel went on from performing at cafes to winning hearts with his soulful and relatable...read more

4
Listen to POSY's single 'Train to Kawazu' remix by Manatee Commune

MUMBAI: The United States’ Pacific Northwest comes together for a special remix of Portland artist POSY's Train to Kawazu by Seattle's...read more

5
Sony Music India brings Legends AR Rahman and Gulzar together for an iconic Anthem of Hope & Healing - 'Meri Pukaar Suno'

MUMBAI:  During times of despair, inspiring words coupled with soul-stirring melodies can help us see the light at the end of the tunnel. With this...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games