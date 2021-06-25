For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  25 Jun 2021 17:21 |  By RnMTeam

Is Indie your vibe? Yes? You’re in just right place, then.

MUMBAI: With Indian independent music growing leaps, most of us have a special corner for our go-to Indie artist. Now it’s time to show some love for creators on the other side of the audio spectrum – that’s right, independent podcasters. Yes, they’re growing and how! 

To this - Spotify has curated a list of podcasts by indie creators across genres for listeners out there.  

Pod Picks June 2021: This time around, explore a host of podcasts from India’s independent creators, ranging from mental health and humour to  music and more - you’re sure to get hooked! 

To find out more, click here

Tags
Spotify podcast music Songs
Related news
News | 25 Jun 2021

twocolors drop slaphouse version of hit 'Bloodstream'

MUMBAI: Skyrocketing talents twocolors have dropped a slaphouse version of their smash single ‘Bloodstream’, out 25th June.

read more
News | 25 Jun 2021

Norma Jean Martine drops summer tune 'Let's Get Back To Dancing'

MUMBAI: In celebration of the world carefully starting to open up again, and dancing together finally seeming more tangible than a dream, the talented Norma Jean Martine drops the uplifting summer anthem, ‘Let’s Get Back To Dancing’.

read more
News | 25 Jun 2021

Singer Vismay Patel's latest song 'Dil Mera' is all about relationships and heartbreaks

MUMBAI: 21-year-old singer, lyricist, and composer, Vismay Patel went on from performing at cafes to winning hearts with his soulful and relatable melodies. Now he is all set to win hearts with his latest track, 'Dil Mera', about an incomplete relationship and heartbreak.

read more
News | 25 Jun 2021

Sony Music India brings Legends AR Rahman and Gulzar together for an iconic Anthem of Hope & Healing - 'Meri Pukaar Suno'

MUMBAI:  During times of despair, inspiring words coupled with soul-stirring melodies can help us see the light at the end of the tunnel. With this belief Sony Music India along with, National award winner Gulzar and Grammy and Academy Award-winning musician A.R.

read more
News | 25 Jun 2021

Director Rajiv S Ruia marks a century in the Industry with these single Double Dhamaka: "Mein Jawa Kithe"

Director Rajiv S Ruia's Punjabi song "Mein Jawa Kithe" is out now on Sunshine music youtube channel, the song is sung by the talented singer Shahid Mallya, featuring Pooja Bisht and Vikram Jain, the song lyrics are written by Jasvinder and Shahid which is composed by Sangeet Saral.

read more

RnM Biz

News
MX TakaTak introduces the Launchpad Program: An initiative to foster the growing UGC creator community on its platform

MUMBAI: Leading short video platform MX TakaTak has emerged as the preferred destination for Indread more

News
Insult to injury as anger mounts for Night Time Economy Businesses

MUMBAI: Michael Kill CEO NTIA Says “Anger is mounting from industries that are unable to trade duread more

News
Moodagent launches in India to redefine the music streaming experience

MUMBAI: The international music streaming app Moodagent launches in India with the promise of a dread more

News
TuneCore partners with Facebook for launch of Independent Artist Program

MUMBAI: Facebook is now making it easier for independent artists and creators to share their musread more

News
YouTube helped achieve many dreams; isn’t a felon anymore

MUMBAI: YouTube has long been the most popular music service in the world.read more

top# 5 articles

1
Actor Manish Verma's reprise version of 'Bekhayali' is a treat to music lovers

MUMBAI: It’s been two years since our favourite movie ‘Kabir Singh’ released and left a mark on everyone’s heart. It was indeed one of the most...read more

2
Hans Göran shares 'FIKA', second single from upcoming House EP

MUMBAI: Lucas Nord, one-third of dance music triumvirate Moodshift, returns with a new original production under his Hans Göran alias, ‘FIKA’. The...read more

3
See Ariana Grande's first day as coach at ‘The Voice’

MUMBAI: Ariana Grande Joins "The Voice" as a Coach! From our pov, Ariana Grande's time on The Voice has started off with a bang bang. Monday, June 21...read more

4
Director Rajiv S Ruia marks a century in the Industry with these single Double Dhamaka: "Mein Jawa Kithe"

Director Rajiv S Ruia's Punjabi song "Mein Jawa Kithe" is out now on Sunshine music youtube channel, the song is sung by the talented singer Shahid...read more

5
Singer Vismay Patel's latest song 'Dil Mera' is all about relationships and heartbreaks

MUMBAI: 21-year-old singer, lyricist, and composer, Vismay Patel went on from performing at cafes to winning hearts with his soulful and relatable...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games