Disco King Bappi Lahiri pays homage to the late King of Pop Michael Jackson

MUMBAI: Disco King Bappi Lahiri continues to amaze everyone in the music fraternity as he has done on this track where he pays homage to the late King of Pop Michael Jackson.

Titled "Don't Say Goodbye", the soulful rendition of this song will surely make Michael's fans shed a tear. A perfect example of East meets West, this track melts R&B and Soul with Classical Indian overtones.

Not only that, Bappi sings the chorus in Hindi which re-emphasizes the impact Michael created on all of us, the world over. Bappi displays a touch that will kick up nostalgic memories of the late King of Pop. On this track, Bappi Lahiri has been backed by Michael's backup singers Terry Young, Glenda, and Ricky Nelson.

It even includes a recitation by Rajashree Chaudhry which speaks volumes of the love that the King of Pop's admirers has for him.

This song is released digitally by Musicbizpro and can be heard on the eve of Michael's first death anniversary.

"He has left behind a legacy for his fans to cherish. We miss him. He stays alive in our hearts," says Bappi Lahiri.