Director Rajiv S Ruia marks a century in the Industry with these single Double Dhamaka: "Mein Jawa Kithe"

Director Rajiv S Ruia's Punjabi song "Mein Jawa Kithe" is out now on Sunshine music youtube channel, the song is sung by the talented singer Shahid Mallya, featuring Pooja Bisht and Vikram Jain, the song lyrics are written by Jasvinder and Shahid which is composed by Sangeet Saral.

This is not all done now, there is one more good news that to be celebrated by the team. As the director of the song, Rajiv S Ruia marked his century in the music industry with this song "Mein Jawa Kithe", which is really special for him. The song is based on the sad love story of a heartbroken lover and at the same time, the chemistry between Pooja Bisht and Vikram Jain seems extremely romantic.

After giving back-to-back two-hit music "Khwabon Khayalon Mein" and "Mental", Sunshine Music took Rajiv S Ruia on board for more than 10 songs which seem that the director has lots more on his bucket list and also if he works like this then soon he will mark his second century soon. The song “Mein Jawa Kithe” has the voice of amazing singer Shahid Mallya, he has given many hits to Bollywood like, “Kukkad”, “Do Dhaari Talwaar”, “Iski Uski”, “Ikk Kudi”, “Daryaa” and many more. The song “Mein Jawa Kithe” is released on Sunshine Music youtube channel.