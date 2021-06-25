Director Rajiv S Ruia marks a century in the Industry with these single Double Dhamaka: "Mein Jawa Kithe"

Director Rajiv S Ruia's Punjabi song "Mein Jawa Kithe" is out now on Sunshine music youtube channel, the song is sung by the talented singer Shahid Mallya, featuring Pooja Bisht and Vikram Jain, the song lyrics are written by Jasvinder and Shahid which is composed by Sangeet Saral.
This is not all done now, there is one more good news that to be celebrated by the team. As the director of the song, Rajiv S Ruia marked his century in the music industry with this song "Mein Jawa Kithe", which is really special for him. The song is based on the sad love story of a heartbroken lover and at the same time, the chemistry between Pooja Bisht and Vikram Jain seems extremely romantic.
After giving back-to-back two-hit music "Khwabon Khayalon Mein" and "Mental", Sunshine Music took Rajiv S Ruia on board for more than 10 songs which seem that the director has lots more on his bucket list and also if he works like this then soon he will mark his second century soon. The song “Mein Jawa Kithe” has the voice of amazing singer Shahid Mallya, he has given many hits to Bollywood like, “Kukkad”, “Do Dhaari Talwaar”, “Iski Uski”, “Ikk Kudi”, “Daryaa” and many more. The song “Mein Jawa Kithe” is released on Sunshine Music youtube channel.
MUMBAI: Leading short video platform MX TakaTak has emerged as the preferred destination for Indread more
MUMBAI: Michael Kill CEO NTIA Says “Anger is mounting from industries that are unable to trade duread more
MUMBAI: The international music streaming app Moodagent launches in India with the promise of a dread more
MUMBAI: Facebook is now making it easier for independent artists and creators to share their musread more
MUMBAI: YouTube has long been the most popular music service in the world.read more
MUMBAI: Lucas Nord, one-third of dance music triumvirate Moodshift, returns with a new original production under his Hans Göran alias, ‘FIKA’. The...read more
MUMBAI: It’s been two years since our favourite movie ‘Kabir Singh’ released and left a mark on everyone’s heart. It was indeed one of the most...read more
MUMBAI: 21-year-old singer, lyricist, and composer, Vismay Patel went on from performing at cafes to winning hearts with his soulful and relatable...read more
MUMBAI: Lockdown has surely helped many rediscover and reinvent themselves. Having photographed the Khans, Kapoors, Bachchans, Roshans, Kumars....read more
MUMBAI: Disco King Bappi Lahiri continues to amaze everyone in the music fraternity as he has done on this track where he pays homage to the late...read more