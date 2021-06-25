For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  25 Jun 2021 17:40 |  By RnMTeam

Director Rajiv S Ruia marks a century in the Industry with these single Double Dhamaka: "Mein Jawa Kithe"

Director Rajiv S Ruia's Punjabi song "Mein Jawa Kithe" is out now on Sunshine music youtube channel, the song is sung by the talented singer Shahid Mallya, featuring Pooja Bisht and Vikram Jain, the song lyrics are written by Jasvinder and Shahid which is composed by Sangeet Saral.

This is not all done now, there is one more good news that to be celebrated by the team. As the director of the song, Rajiv S Ruia marked his century in the music industry with this song "Mein Jawa Kithe", which is really special for him. The song is based on the sad love story of a heartbroken lover and at the same time, the chemistry between Pooja Bisht and Vikram Jain seems extremely romantic.

After giving back-to-back two-hit music "Khwabon Khayalon Mein" and "Mental", Sunshine Music took Rajiv S Ruia on board for more than 10 songs which seem that the director has lots more on his bucket list and also if he works like this then soon he will mark his second century soon. The song “Mein Jawa Kithe” has the voice of amazing singer Shahid Mallya, he has given many hits to Bollywood like, “Kukkad”, “Do Dhaari Talwaar”, “Iski Uski”, “Ikk Kudi”, “Daryaa” and many more. The song “Mein Jawa Kithe” is released on Sunshine Music youtube channel.

Tags
Rajiv S Ruia music Songs
Related news
News | 25 Jun 2021

twocolors drop slaphouse version of hit 'Bloodstream'

MUMBAI: Skyrocketing talents twocolors have dropped a slaphouse version of their smash single ‘Bloodstream’, out 25th June.

read more
News | 25 Jun 2021

Norma Jean Martine drops summer tune 'Let's Get Back To Dancing'

MUMBAI: In celebration of the world carefully starting to open up again, and dancing together finally seeming more tangible than a dream, the talented Norma Jean Martine drops the uplifting summer anthem, ‘Let’s Get Back To Dancing’.

read more
News | 25 Jun 2021

Singer Vismay Patel's latest song 'Dil Mera' is all about relationships and heartbreaks

MUMBAI: 21-year-old singer, lyricist, and composer, Vismay Patel went on from performing at cafes to winning hearts with his soulful and relatable melodies. Now he is all set to win hearts with his latest track, 'Dil Mera', about an incomplete relationship and heartbreak.

read more
News | 25 Jun 2021

Sony Music India brings Legends AR Rahman and Gulzar together for an iconic Anthem of Hope & Healing - 'Meri Pukaar Suno'

MUMBAI:  During times of despair, inspiring words coupled with soul-stirring melodies can help us see the light at the end of the tunnel. With this belief Sony Music India along with, National award winner Gulzar and Grammy and Academy Award-winning musician A.R.

read more
News | 25 Jun 2021

Celeb photographer Vickky Idnaani takes a fashionable turn, Sonu Nigam turns model for the Label

MUMBAI: Lockdown has surely helped many rediscover and reinvent themselves. Having photographed the Khans, Kapoors, Bachchans, Roshans, Kumars.

read more

RnM Biz

News
MX TakaTak introduces the Launchpad Program: An initiative to foster the growing UGC creator community on its platform

MUMBAI: Leading short video platform MX TakaTak has emerged as the preferred destination for Indread more

News
Insult to injury as anger mounts for Night Time Economy Businesses

MUMBAI: Michael Kill CEO NTIA Says “Anger is mounting from industries that are unable to trade duread more

News
Moodagent launches in India to redefine the music streaming experience

MUMBAI: The international music streaming app Moodagent launches in India with the promise of a dread more

News
TuneCore partners with Facebook for launch of Independent Artist Program

MUMBAI: Facebook is now making it easier for independent artists and creators to share their musread more

News
YouTube helped achieve many dreams; isn’t a felon anymore

MUMBAI: YouTube has long been the most popular music service in the world.read more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
Hans Göran shares 'FIKA', second single from upcoming House EP

MUMBAI: Lucas Nord, one-third of dance music triumvirate Moodshift, returns with a new original production under his Hans Göran alias, ‘FIKA’. The...read more

2
Actor Manish Verma's reprise version of 'Bekhayali' is a treat to music lovers

MUMBAI: It’s been two years since our favourite movie ‘Kabir Singh’ released and left a mark on everyone’s heart. It was indeed one of the most...read more

3
Singer Vismay Patel's latest song 'Dil Mera' is all about relationships and heartbreaks

MUMBAI: 21-year-old singer, lyricist, and composer, Vismay Patel went on from performing at cafes to winning hearts with his soulful and relatable...read more

4
Celeb photographer Vickky Idnaani takes a fashionable turn, Sonu Nigam turns model for the Label

MUMBAI: Lockdown has surely helped many rediscover and reinvent themselves. Having photographed the Khans, Kapoors, Bachchans, Roshans, Kumars....read more

5
Disco King Bappi Lahiri pays homage to the late King of Pop Michael Jackson

MUMBAI: Disco King Bappi Lahiri continues to amaze everyone in the music fraternity as he has done on this track where he pays homage to the late...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games