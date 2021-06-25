For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  25 Jun 2021 17:24 |  By RnMTeam

Celeb photographer Vickky Idnaani takes a fashionable turn, Sonu Nigam turns model for the Label

MUMBAI: Lockdown has surely helped many rediscover and reinvent themselves. Having photographed the Khans, Kapoors, Bachchans, Roshans, Kumars. Lensman Vickky Idnaani launches a collection with his partner and stylist Avinash Bamania and Bollywood singer Sonu Nigam becomes brand ambassador of Label.

When we asked about singer Sonu Nigam's association with the label he says "Separating the Men from the boys is Sonu Nigam. He's good-looking & iconic. We couldn't have asked for a better model. We are blessed to collaborate with this gifted singer, he gives our small collection a big heart."

Singer Sonu Nigam says "When a creative person decides to venture into something new, the results are something to watch out for. It was one of the best shoots I have done despite the fact that I was extremely fatigued that particular day... His designs are innovative, comfortable, wearable & the styling impeccable."

Lensman Vickky dedicates this Label to the daughters of his family. The love of his life, his sister Vinu di, who was his first teacher, his first muse. And his niece Richa Idnani Bhatt for encouraging him to design.

This collection can be seen on Vickky Idnaani label page on Instagram & will be available at Kushal Bhatt's Erkan in Dubai.

