News |  24 Jun 2021 15:58 |  By RnMTeam

Tracy Lawrence hosts first annual mission:Possible Invitational Golf Tournament sponsored by E3 Construction Services

MUMBAI: Country music icon and philanthropist, Tracy Lawrence, recently wrapped up the inaugural Mission:Possible Invitational Golf Tournament - a golf tournament, sponsored by E3 Construction Services, which raised funds for homeless and underserved communities in and around Nashville, TN – bringing in $200,000. The event took place at Old Hickory Country Club in Tennessee and hosted an all-star line-up of players including Tracy, Kid Rock, Vince Gill, Dennis Quaid, Darius Rucker, John Daly, Shay Mooney, Ron White, Lee Brice, Justin Moore, Randy Houser, Cole Swindell, Parker McCollum, Jamey Johnson, Eddie George, Hardy, Colt Ford, and Mike Mills, among many others.

"When I started mission possible 15 years ago, by frying turkeys in a parking lot, I never thought that we would be doing multiple events annually and raising hundreds of thousands of dollars for the homeless and hungry,” says Tracy. “A huge thank you to our incredible sponsors and all the amazing folks who came out to raise some money for a good cause and had a little fun doing it!"

“Having seen first-hand the incredible work Tracy Lawrence’s Mission: Possible has done in the community, we jumped at the opportunity to participate in his Celebrity Classic Golf Tournament and support such a meaningful cause,” said John Eldridge, founder and CEO of E3 Construction Services, LLC. “E3 Construction Services is proud to have sponsored such an incredible event that celebrates camaraderie, music and generosity and we hope to see the tradition continue for many years to come.”

Recently, Tracy announced his second album release of 2021, Hindsight 2020 Volume 2: Price of Fame, which will be available everywhere on August 13th. In addition to the album announcement, Tracy has released the title track from the album, “Price of Fame” featuring Eddie Montgomery, and the tracks lyric video.

