News |  24 Jun 2021 13:42 |  By RnMTeam

Prabha Khaitan Foundation launched its official caller tune composed by Ricky Kej

MUMBAI: To mark World Music Day, Prabha Khaitan Foundation launched its official caller tune. The 30 second (about) long tune is composed by the Grammy Award Winner & US Billboard #1 artist, Ricky Kej.

The GQ Hero 2020, Ricky Kej is an internationally renowned Indian Music Composer and Environmentalist. He has performed at prestigious venues in over 30 countries, including at the United Nations Headquarters in New York and Geneva. Ricky has won more than 100 music awards in over 20 countries. He has been Awarded "United Nations Global Humanitarian Artist" and is also the “Youth Icon of India". Ricky has been named as one of the 100 Real Leaders who 'Inspire the Future'. He is the UNESCO mgiep “Global Ambassador for Kindness”, UNCCD “Land Ambassador”, UNICEF “Celebrity Supporter” & Ambassador for “Earth Day Network”. He and his team have created caller tunes/ringtones for several companies such as Microsoft (Global), Google (Global), Amazon (Global), Aditya Birla Group, Biocon, Infosys, etc.

“I have been a follower of the Prabha Khaitan Foundation for a while now. Their immense dedication and passion towards socio-cultural welfare and humanitarian causes is absolutely commendable. During these unprecedented times, it is arts and music that is spreading positivity and I am grateful to the Prabha Khaitan foundation for moving stead-fast in their mission. On this World Music Day, I am thrilled to release a special ring tone I created for the foundation. It is a true amalgamation of the North and South of India. Featuring the Bansuri, Santoor and vocals rendering sargams and percussive kunakol, this 30 second (about) piece is packed with hope, motivation, solidarity and diversity for a better tomorrow..” Says Ricky Kej "The caller tune for Prabha Khaitan Foundation composed by grammy winner Ricky Kej is excellent. Though it’s for a short duration, the elements of Rag Maru Bihag with konnakol has been brought appropriately” say Padma Bhushan recipient and grammy award winner Vishwa Mohan Bhatt
“The caller tune composed mirrors the true spirit of the Foundation. It is a timeless piece which celebrates the artistic diversity of India blended in musical solidarity. We extend our sincere gratitude to Ricky Kej for weaving this melodious musical sojourn.” – Manisha Jain, Branding & Communication Chief, Prabha Khaitan Foundation.

About Prabha Khaitan Foundation.

Prabha Khaitan Foundation is a non-profitable trust founded by the late Dr. Prabha Khaitan. Based in Kolkata, the Foundation promotes performing arts, culture, and literature, and collaborates with caregivers, committed individuals, and like-minded institutions to implement cultural, educational, literary, and social welfare projects in around 40 cities in India and overseas.
Over the years, the Foundation’s programs and endeavors have been graced by incumbent heads of states and eminent leaders of society. The Foundation has collaborated with various national & international institutions and has had the honour of hosting prominent performing artists, world-renowned scholars as well as serving Presidents and Prime Ministers of our country with associates.

