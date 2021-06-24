For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  24 Jun 2021 15:45

Morgxn teams up with Sara Bareilles for rework of hit "WONDER"

MUMBAI: Alt-pop singer-songwriter morgxn has teamed up with acclaimed singer/songwriter Sara Bareilles to share an emotional reimagination of his hit song, “WONDER”.

“With this version I feel like it became more intimate and, in a way, much deeper. Like a conversation between two artists in different places who understand and live in the journey. I am so grateful that she joined me to share these words,” morgxn explains of the rework, “Coming out of this last year there is still a lot of healing and wondering to do-but at least it feels nice to know I’m not alone in it.”

"I was moved by morgxn's story as an artist and the path he has taken. It's brave and I admire his guts and independence," Sara Bareilles adds on, “His voice is already such a striking part of his great talent, and this song is about seeking a place of belonging as our truest and most authentic selves. I felt compelled to contribute to that message, especially as I think about the larger LGBTQ+ community during this month of Pride and wanting to celebrate that sense of belonging to ourselves and our communities...it was a joyful collaboration.”

“WONDER” was originally released last summer, seeing viral success on TikTok, with thousands of videos using the track culminating in 25 million views across the social media app in addition to over 50 million global streams to date, where it continues to climb. An EP of remixes of the track, 'WONDER [reimagined]', features collaborations with PVRIS, Jagwar Twin and Smallpools to breathe new life into "WONDER" and was released late last year.

morgxn's latest EP 'MERIDIAN: vol 1', released earlier this year, was heavily inspired by a rollercoaster 24-hour period in which morgxn experienced some of his highest highs and lowest lows. One day in March 2020, as the world went into lockdown due to the pandemic, morgxn found himself devastated after being dropped by his label of five years. In a twist of events, that very same life-changing day saw Billie Eilish include morgxn’s single “home” in a list of inspirations behind her GRAMMY-award winning track “bad guy”.

The EP 'MERIDIAN: vol 1' has seen wide support across Asia, with previous single "HOW DO YOU HOLD WHAT HURTS" entering several top hit radio stations in Indonesia and as well as landing multiple press features across the region. Currently, morgxn's Top 10 countries based on streaming include: #2 Indonesia, #4 Philippines, #6 Malaysia, #8 Singapore.

'MERIDIAN: vol 2' is expected to be released in the later part of 2021.

explore RNM

