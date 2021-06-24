Listen to POSY's single 'Train to Kawazu' remix by Manatee Commune

MUMBAI: The United States’ Pacific Northwest comes together for a special remix of Portland artist POSY's Train to Kawazu by Seattle's Manatee Commune. The song, which has already gathered a ton of hype from the internet including a coveted top 10 slot of Spotify's massive Lo-Fi Beats playlist, gets chopped up and stretched out by MC. All this while still maintaining the soothing vibe of the original song, and injecting a softened-out touch of glitch energy by this PacNW fan favorite.