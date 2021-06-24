ICYMI:MattStell performssmash single "ThatAin'tMe No More"onThe Kelly Clarkson Show

MUMBAI: RECORDS Nashville Arista Nashville Platinum artist Matt Stell performed his "atmospheric power ballad" (Rolling Stone) - current single "That Ain't Me No More" - on The Kelly Clarkson Show, on Monday, June 21st. Fans who missed the performance can now view it online HERE.
"That Ain't Me No More," written by Hardy, Hunter Phelps, Smith Ahnquist, Jake Mitchell and Nick Donley and co-produced by Matt with Ash Bowers, is quickly rising on the country radio charts, following his back-to-back No. 1 singles "Prayed For You" and "Everywhere But On." As one of only eight debut country artists in the last six years to have their first two singles top the charts, Matt will join Old Dominion on tour this summer, and Toby Keith and Miranda Lambert later this year.
