Farrah displays her unique blend of shimmery R&B/Pop and subtle Middle Eastern flair on new single 'Finish Line'

MUMBAI: British-Iranian singer/songwriter, Farrah, is back with her new single, 'Finish Line', which is the first release from her debut EP, 'Night Light'. After her most successful year yet, following on from 2020 releases 'Back to You' & 'ID', Farrah received continued radio support from tastemakers on BBC 1Xtra, BBC Radio 6, Rinse FM & more, placed on her first Spotify editorial playlists alongside a Complex video premiere and also landed her first big US TV sync on Disney & ABC Network's hit series, 'Good Trouble'.
The new track explores the idea that every individual is on a different path in life but ultimately we're all human and will end up in the same place regardless of who we are or what we do - a humbling and grounding realisation.
Produced by her flatmate and fellow artist, Ro Nova, 'Finish Line' was made from start to finish in their Maida Vale home and explores topics that the two had been discussing over lockdown when we were all forced to self-reflect, slow down and put things into perspective. The song continues Farrah’s unique sound - shimmery R&B/Pop with subtle Middle Eastern flair that can be noticed in the choruses.
Following on from this explosive introduction to the project, more singles and a visual are anticipated before the 'Night Light' EP release this September.
