Actor Manish Verma’s reprise version of ‘Bekhayali’ is a treat to music lovers

MUMBAI: It’s been two years since our favourite movie ‘Kabir Singh’ released and left a mark on everyone’s heart. It was indeed one of the most iconic movies that had garnered much appreciation from all movie lovers. All the songs of the movie were big hits. One of the most famous songs ‘Bekhayali’ still rules over people’s heart.
Actor Manish Verma who is known for ‘Beyadh2’ and ‘Teri Meri Ikk Jindri’ has recently recreated a new version of the ‘Bekhayali’ song. Verma can be seen copying the intense look of the character Kabir Singh in the song. It must be hard for Manish to achieve those scruff beared look and floppy hair look.
“A tribute to my favourite movie and song, the character that really touched my heart. I made this song in lockdown as I was completely free that time and missing the camera. Then I thought to recreate a new version of it as ever since this song has come on the floor, it’s been my all-time favourite. Moreover, I love to play an intense character and I can completely relate to the character of Kabir Singh. The way he cared for his partner, break up without any betray, his short-tempered nature, I can completely feel that character.”
