News |  23 Jun 2021 16:46 |  By RnMTeam

Watch Kourtney Kardashian with Travis Barker’s children during Beach getaway

MUMBAI: Kourtney Kardashian is making quite the splash when it comes to spending a little quality time with Travis Barker's kids.

The Poosh founder shared a sweet clip of herself and Travis enjoying some fun at the beach in Montecito, Calif., alongside the rocker's two children—Landon, 17, and Alabama, 15, who he shares with ex Shanna Moakler and his 22-year-old stepdaughter, Atiana De La Hoya.

The 42-year-old mom—who shares kids Mason, 11, Penelope, 8 and Reign, 6, with ex Scott Disick—simply captioned the precious June 21 Instagram post, "Weekend," with an added heart emoji. While Travis commented that it was the "best weekend."

The love between the two families seems to be growing by the day, as a source close to the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star exclusively told E! News in May that Kourtney has become like a second mother to 15-year-old Alabama.
"Kourtney has become very close with Travis' kids recently, especially when it comes to Alabama," the source shared, adding that both she and her brother Landon, "have a rough relationship with their mother, and Kourtney has been a huge support system."

Similar to this past weekend's festivities, the insider also explained that the reality star likes to hang out with his kids and do fun activities together, noting, "She will invite Alabama over to the house for Pilates and lunch."

