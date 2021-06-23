For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  23 Jun 2021 15:10 |  By RnMTeam

Rockstar Himesh Reshammiya's says "Success of Surroor title track and now the response to Tere Bagairr is a proof that the era of melody is back"

MUMBAI: Himesh Reshammiya recently launched his music label, Himesh Reshammiya Melodies with a super blockbuster surroor 2021 title track which has crossed 50 million views and 5 million audio streams in a few days and now The superhit machine has released the first song from his album Moods With Melodies, titled Tere Bagairr. Starring the fresh faced, Parth with Ishita Chauhan and the song is sung by the Indian Idol sensations, Pawandeep and Arunita!

A soulful romantic track shot beautifully and composed by the music maestro himself, Tere Bagairr has hit all the right notes and is touted to be the romantic number of 2021. Himesh Reshammiya has always been known to launch new and promising talent and this song is proof of just that. "Tere Bagairr will see the launch of the amazing singers, Pawandeep and Arunita and the fresh faced, Parth in the role of the hero of the video. Who is going to become the new hearththrob . With Moods With Melodies, my aim is to launch promising talent and also make great melodies for the best singers of the world and with this melody of tere Bagairr you can see the outcome of the romantic number is simply perfect. It's exactly as I visioned with a melodious tune and a superb video shot beautifully . The love for the song from my fans is already pouring in and I can't thank them enough for their consistent support!" says Himesh on his composition, Tere Bagairr. Also want to thank everyone on the amazing success of surroor title track in such a short span

Himesh is currently on an all time career high as his music label is coming with chartbuster s every week and great melodies is the focus at Himesh Reshammiya melodies , Himesh s 3 studio album Surroor 2021 title has become an overnight success since its launch earlier this month. Amd now in July the 2 nd track from the album Surroor 2021 will be out well people are speculating that the most anticipated 2 nd track of surroor 2021 album will be out on Himesh s birthday in July on 23 rd

Watch the song here :

Himesh Reshammiya Surroor Tere Bagairr
