News |  23 Jun 2021 11:16 |  By RnMTeam

Network18 and Federal Bank launch ‘#TikaLagayaKya’, the Sanjeevani anthem urging people to get vaccinated:

MUMBAI: Network18, India’s most diversified media conglomerate, and Federal Bank have showcased cause above self and a sense of purpose towards creating awareness about vaccination in the country. Their nine-month campaign - Sanjeevani - A Shot of Life, that sees actor and activist Sonu Sood as its campaign ambassador, has played an instrumental role in becoming a people’s movement by reaching out to them and dispelling myths about vaccine hesitancy. Amplifying its underlying message to one and all, on 21st June, the day that sees the commencement of a nationwide free vaccination drive for all adults as well as celebrating World Yoga Day, the purpose-led campaign launched its anthem ‘#TikaLagayaKya’ across all Network18 channels and its digital platforms.

Composed by Shankar Mahadevan, who has also sung the song alongside his sons Shivam & Siddharth and Harshdeep Kaur, the track, penned by Tanishq Nabar, is an earnest appeal to people to get immunized. The three-minute anthem brings a ray of positivity by showing frontline warriors along with citizens across all age groups singing “Jab apni baari aaye, tika laga” (Get vaccinated when it’s your turn.) Making the day all the more engaging for its audience, the anthem launch event featured Dr. Harsh Vardhan, Union Minister for Health & Family Welfare, campaign ambassador Sonu Sood, Shyam Srinivasan, MD and CEO, Federal Bank Ltd and Ajith KK, Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer, Federal Bank, along with song composers Shankar Mahadevan along with his sons, Siddharth and Shivam Mahadevan, singer Harshdeep Kaur, and lyricist Tanishk Nabar. Each one of them lent their support to the campaign by lauding its tremendous impact across the length and breadth of the country.

Puneet Singhvi, President-Digital & Corporate Strategy, Network18 Media & Investments Ltd, shared, “Network18, along with Federal Bank, are constantly looking to make a difference, and right now, vaccinating every single Indian is the top-most priority. With the campaign built around spreading awareness for this, what better way to do so than by creating an anthem on a day that sees free Covid vaccination available for all adults as well as advocate a healthy lifestyle on the occasion of World Yoga Day. One can tell that each one of the artists has poured their emotions into the song for it is a cause that they believe in wholeheartedly. We’re confident that people will not only enjoy listening to the song, but act on the message that we’re advocating and get themselves vaccinated when it’s their turn.”

Shyam Srinivasan, MD and CEO, Federal Bank Ltd. added, “Well begun is only half done. While the campaign has touched numerous lives across the length and breadth of the country, we do have a long way to go. Having said that, it’s great to amplify the message that we’ve been reiterating right from the very beginning through music. Through the launch of the ‘Tika Laga’ anthem, we are confident that here’s something that will catch the audience’s attention in no time and create recall value about the most important thing to do right now in one’s life – getting vaccinated, when their turn arrives.”

“As the largest private vaccinator in the country, we want to take this campaign to the next level. We want to engage with a large number of people across the country and educate them about the importance and need of vaccination. Network18 has showcased the same sense of purpose through the campaign, and we are proud of our association. Having launched the ‘Tika Laga’ anthem, we believe that we will once again strike a chord with our brethren and create the change that we want to see at a pace that is unprecedented” said Dr. Anupam Sibal, Group Medical Director and Senior Paediatrician Apollo Hospitals Group.

Having set up COVID vaccination camps across villages in the five Federal Bank adopted districts of Amritsar, Nashik, Indore, Guntur and Dakshin Kannada, through its ‘Sanjeevani Gaadi’ the campaign takes the right step forward towards welcoming a Covid-free tomorrow.

The anthem is available on JioSaavn, Youtube and social media platforms of all Network18 assets. Watch the Sanjeevani Anthem on Network 18 and follow Sanjeevani Anthem for round-the-clock coverage.

