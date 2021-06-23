Miley Cyrus and Maren Morris’ Iconic duet in pride concert "Dancing Queen"

MUMBAI: Miley Cyrus is a "Dancing Queen" during Pride Month!
The multitalented singer-songwriter is giving E! News and Daily Pop an exclusive sneak peek at her Peacock special concert, Miley Cyrus Presents Stand By You, airing Friday, June 25. The one-hour music event includes performances by LGBTQ+ allies Maren Morris, Little Big Town, Brothers Osborne, Orville Peck, Mickey Guyton and more, but its Cyrus who no doubt is the star.
The Party in the U.S.A. crooner shows off her pipes in the exclusive concert clip above, belting out ABBA's "Dancing Queen" alongside Morris. The preview captures both stars singing and dancing on-stage, ready to rock the party at the historic Ryman Auditorium in Cyrus' hometown of Nashville.
"I've got a lot of guests," Cyrus previously joked on Instagram while announcing the concert event. "A lot of #Pride. AND A LOT OF WARDROBE CHANGES...We brought A LOT of LOVE!"
In the clip, Cyrus effortlessly wears a magenta short feathered dress while Morris stuns in a '70s-inspired neon pink and green ensemble. Both Grammy nominated country stars give it their all on-stage to celebrate Pride Month.
"My heart continues to beat for this community 11 years later!" Cyrus captioned an Instagram post of another clip of her singing hit single "My Heart Beats For Love" on June 21. "I will never give up on the fight for justice, equality, & acceptance for everyone! Join me June 25th to celebrate #Pride and the progress we've made thus far!"
Watch the jaw-dropping clip above and get in the dancing groove!
Miley Cyrus Presents Stand By You premieres on Friday, June 25 at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET on Peacock.
