For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  23 Jun 2021 13:15 |  By RnMTeam

Miley Cyrus and Maren Morris’ Iconic duet in pride concert "Dancing Queen"

MUMBAI: Miley Cyrus is a "Dancing Queen" during Pride Month!

The multitalented singer-songwriter is giving E! News and Daily Pop an exclusive sneak peek at her Peacock special concert, Miley Cyrus Presents Stand By You, airing Friday, June 25. The one-hour music event includes performances by LGBTQ+ allies Maren Morris, Little Big Town, Brothers Osborne, Orville Peck, Mickey Guyton and more, but its Cyrus who no doubt is the star.

The Party in the U.S.A. crooner shows off her pipes in the exclusive concert clip above, belting out ABBA's "Dancing Queen" alongside Morris. The preview captures both stars singing and dancing on-stage, ready to rock the party at the historic Ryman Auditorium in Cyrus' hometown of Nashville.

"I've got a lot of guests," Cyrus previously joked on Instagram while announcing the concert event. "A lot of #Pride. AND A LOT OF WARDROBE CHANGES...We brought A LOT of LOVE!"

In the clip, Cyrus effortlessly wears a magenta short feathered dress while Morris stuns in a '70s-inspired neon pink and green ensemble. Both Grammy nominated country stars give it their all on-stage to celebrate Pride Month.

"My heart continues to beat for this community 11 years later!" Cyrus captioned an Instagram post of another clip of her singing hit single "My Heart Beats For Love" on June 21. "I will never give up on the fight for justice, equality, & acceptance for everyone! Join me June 25th to celebrate #Pride and the progress we've made thus far!"

Watch the jaw-dropping clip above and get in the dancing groove!
Miley Cyrus Presents Stand By You premieres on Friday, June 25 at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET on Peacock.

Tags
Miley Cyrus Maren Morris Dancing Queens music
Related news
News | 23 Jun 2021

Justin and Hailey Bieber meets French President Emmanuel Macron

MUMBAI: Bienvenue, Mr. and Mrs. Bieber! Hailey and Justin Bieber are taking a romantic tour of Paris, and it appears a little lesson in politics is on the itinerary.

read more
News | 23 Jun 2021

Metallica The Black album remastered the Metallica Blacklist album featuring 53 artists

MUMBAI: Celebrate The 30th Anniversary Of The Black Album Your Way September 10th

read more
News | 23 Jun 2021

Billie Eilish apologizes for racial slur

MUMBAI: Billie Eilish is addressing backlash over a TikTok post that appears to feature resurfaced video of the star.

read more
News | 23 Jun 2021

Hussain Ajani's new sufi song Faqeera crosses one million views

MUMBAI: Lately, Hussain Ajani has been the talk of the town, the Dallas-Texas based producer has been doing some record-breaking songs, with a superb first half of the year, and like everyone one else his latest release Faqeera is a smashing hit, garnering more than a million views, Sung beautifu

read more
News | 23 Jun 2021

Popular Malayalam lyricist Poovachal Khader succumbs to Covid

MUMBAI: Popular lyricist in Malayalam films Poovachal Khader became a victim to Covid-19 as he passed away at the state-run Medical College Hospital here said family sources. The 72-year-old was under treatment for a while and suffered a cardiac arrest past Tuesday midnight.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Insult to injury as anger mounts for Night Time Economy Businesses

MUMBAI: Michael Kill CEO NTIA Says “Anger is mounting from industries that are unable to trade duread more

News
Moodagent launches in India to redefine the music streaming experience

MUMBAI: The international music streaming app Moodagent launches in India with the promise of a dread more

News
TuneCore partners with Facebook for launch of Independent Artist Program

MUMBAI: Facebook is now making it easier for independent artists and creators to share their musread more

News
YouTube helped achieve many dreams; isn’t a felon anymore

MUMBAI: YouTube has long been the most popular music service in the world.read more

News
GetSetUp organises five-day music festival for older adults

MUMBAI: GetSetUp, a learning and an interactive social platform for older adults is starting a muread more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
Metallica The Black album remastered the Metallica Blacklist album featuring 53 artists

MUMBAI: Celebrate The 30th Anniversary Of The Black Album Your Way September 10th The Metallica Blacklist Album Pre-Orders Receive Instant...read more

2
Hussain Ajani's new sufi song Faqeera crosses one million views

MUMBAI: Lately, Hussain Ajani has been the talk of the town, the Dallas-Texas based producer has been doing some record-breaking songs, with a superb...read more

3
Chingari’s World Music Day concert hits the right note for India’s pandemic relief

MUMBAI: Music connects people like none other. And if used for a purpose, the chords strike at a whole different scale. CHINGARI - India’s favourite...read more

4
Billie Eilish apologizes for racial slur

MUMBAI: Billie Eilish is addressing backlash over a TikTok post that appears to feature resurfaced video of the star.The 19-year-old singer took to...read more

5
Badshah: Truly believe in magic of India, especially its music

MUMBAI: With last year's "Genda phool" and his latest track "Paani paani", rapper Badshah has started infusing Indian music and instruments in his...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games