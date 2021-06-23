Justin and Hailey Bieber meets French President Emmanuel Macron

MUMBAI: Bienvenue, Mr. and Mrs. Bieber!
Hailey and Justin Bieber are taking a romantic tour of Paris, and it appears a little lesson in politics is on the itinerary.
The "Peaches" singer shared a photo of himself and his wife of two years posing next to the French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte Macron, at the president's luxe Elysee Palace office on Monday, June 21. It's known as the annual Fête de la Musique, or Music Day, in France.
For the occasion, Justin wore a grey suit, a white shirt with the top button popped, blue-trimmed Nike sneakers and a stack of necklaces. Hailey rocked strappy heels with a tan halter wrap dress, with her hair in a tight bun.
Justin didn't caption the pic with any kind of explanation for his visit, and even his fans seemed surprised by the photo opp. One wrote in French, "I wasn't expecting this one." Another simply added, "#boss."
It's unclear why the couple paid a visit to the president of France, ahead of his re-election bid next year. In 2020, Hailey was vocal about voting in the U.S. presidential election but doesn't often get involved in specific political issues.
Earlier in the day, the couple made the most of their Parisian vacation. Justin was seen enjoying a meal at the upscale Carette tea room with prime Eiffel Tower views, while sporting a casual grey hoodie and khakis. Meanwhile, Hails was spotted strolling the Avenue Montaigne in a lavender knit top, purple mini skirt and black loafers.
They appeared to reunite for shopping at the KITH store, making for a day packed with sight-seeing.
The stars were seen in the same outfits when Biebs posted a pic of the couple to Instagram one hour after their political meet-and-greet. Justin and Hailey had their tongues-out in the carefree selfie.
After "being received" at the official Elysee Palace, the couple then enjoyed a "romantic" lunch date at the Dinand by Ferdi restaurant down the street.
