For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  23 Jun 2021 11:50 |  By RnMTeam

Chingari’s World Music Day concert hits the right note for India’s pandemic relief

MUMBAI: Music connects people like none other. And if used for a purpose, the chords strike at a whole different scale. CHINGARI - India’s favourite Short-Video Sharing platform, with a user base of 70 Million + recently tasted this melodious musical success with its ‘Chingari World Music Day Concert’ under #MusicForACause. The event, presented by Flipkart and co-powered by Ustraa, aimed at offering aid towards India’s pandemic relief by donating 100% of its profits. The main purpose was to stand by the country in its hour of need, along with providing musical relief to every user.

‘Success’ would be too small an expression to describe the love and response the event garnered. Thanks to Chingari’s biggest gratification – An opportunity for every user to shine with celebs. 2 selected Winners shared the stage while singing with celebs.

The event that kick-started at 6 pm, witnessed a wave of audiences coming from its existing user base as well as new participants turning out in huge numbers. What attracted many users was it gave content curators of every genre an opportunity to share Chingari's platform with prominent personalities. “Genuine opportunities like these dissolve borders and offer a stage to talented curators from every corner of India. That’s a major motivation for us to dream big. Can’t thank Chingari enough for making this a reality”, exclaimed one of the creators.

Chingari, as an ever-evolving short-video sharing platform, has been a front-runner for out-of-the-box fun engagements.

Mr. Sumit Ghosh, Co-founder & CEO - Chingari App, reveals, “Chingari does not believe in being just a run-of-the-mill short-video sharing platform. When we call ourselves leaders in the field, we stand by our word. And this ‘Chingari World Music Day Concert’ under #MusicForACause was our way to connect with the ever-growing user base and keep them engaged in a manner that they enjoy as well as feel included. The event gave users to come together for a good cause too. It was all about staying entertained while being absolutely safe, being useful and having a great time under a single roof. Then of course, the joy of winning something. That makes the overall experience so much fun and memorable.”

Mr. Deepak Salvi, Co-founder & COO - Chingari App, resonates the feeling. “We, at Chingari, are aware of the brutal scars that the pandemic has etched in our hearts permanently. But that shouldn’t stop us from enjoying and being there for each other in such times. Chingari’s concert under #Musicforacause was just the breather that everyone needed. People’s tremendous response is proof that they want to enjoy and prefer doing it through music. The huge profit donated to the pandemic relief support has left us smiling and reveals that the Chingari family wears its heart on its sleeve. We look forward to rolling out more such activities in the coming times.``

The concert saw a huge line-up of celeb performers – From the iconic Salim Merchant of the Salim-Sulaiman duo, singer-composer Ved Sharma, singer-composer Sahil Sharma, singer-composer Rupinn Pahwa to the glamorous singer-actress Khushboo Grewal, Romanian singer-songwriters Kate Linn and Dharia, Indian Idol Season 1 finalist Harish Moyal, Abhijit Sawant, and Paroma Dasgupta, it was a star-studded event.

Thanking all the partners for their association, who made this event an immense success in their own ways like - Title Sponsor - Flipkart, Co - Powered by Ustraa, Music Partner – T-series, Entertainment Partner – Merchant Records, Thrace Music, Koinage Records, Celebrity Fan Partner – TrueFan, Radio Partner – Radio City, Media Partner - PDP Media, and robust support by Rotary Club.

The ‘Chingari World Music Day Concert’ under #Musicforacause successfully achieved musical fun while supporting the country in fighting the pandemic.

Tags
Chingari Flipkart Salim Merchant Indian Idol T-Series Songs music
Related news
News | 23 Jun 2021

Justin and Hailey Bieber meets French President Emmanuel Macron

MUMBAI: Bienvenue, Mr. and Mrs. Bieber! Hailey and Justin Bieber are taking a romantic tour of Paris, and it appears a little lesson in politics is on the itinerary.

read more
News | 23 Jun 2021

Billie Eilish apologizes for racial slur

MUMBAI: Billie Eilish is addressing backlash over a TikTok post that appears to feature resurfaced video of the star.

read more
News | 23 Jun 2021

Miley Cyrus and Maren Morris’ Iconic duet in pride concert "Dancing Queen"

MUMBAI: Miley Cyrus is a "Dancing Queen" during Pride Month!

read more
News | 23 Jun 2021

Hussain Ajani's new sufi song Faqeera crosses one million views

MUMBAI: Lately, Hussain Ajani has been the talk of the town, the Dallas-Texas based producer has been doing some record-breaking songs, with a superb first half of the year, and like everyone one else his latest release Faqeera is a smashing hit, garnering more than a million views, Sung beautifu

read more
News | 23 Jun 2021

Popular Malayalam lyricist Poovachal Khader succumbs to Covid

MUMBAI: Popular lyricist in Malayalam films Poovachal Khader became a victim to Covid-19 as he passed away at the state-run Medical College Hospital here said family sources. The 72-year-old was under treatment for a while and suffered a cardiac arrest past Tuesday midnight.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Insult to injury as anger mounts for Night Time Economy Businesses

MUMBAI: Michael Kill CEO NTIA Says “Anger is mounting from industries that are unable to trade duread more

News
Moodagent launches in India to redefine the music streaming experience

MUMBAI: The international music streaming app Moodagent launches in India with the promise of a dread more

News
TuneCore partners with Facebook for launch of Independent Artist Program

MUMBAI: Facebook is now making it easier for independent artists and creators to share their musread more

News
YouTube helped achieve many dreams; isn’t a felon anymore

MUMBAI: YouTube has long been the most popular music service in the world.read more

News
GetSetUp organises five-day music festival for older adults

MUMBAI: GetSetUp, a learning and an interactive social platform for older adults is starting a muread more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
Billie Eilish apologizes for racial slur

MUMBAI: Billie Eilish is addressing backlash over a TikTok post that appears to feature resurfaced video of the star.The 19-year-old singer took to...read more

2
Badshah: Truly believe in magic of India, especially its music

MUMBAI: With last year's "Genda phool" and his latest track "Paani paani", rapper Badshah has started infusing Indian music and instruments in his...read more

3
Metallica The Black album remastered the Metallica Blacklist album featuring 53 artists

MUMBAI: Celebrate The 30th Anniversary Of The Black Album Your Way September 10th The Metallica Blacklist Album Pre-Orders Receive Instant...read more

4
Justin and Hailey Bieber meets French President Emmanuel Macron

MUMBAI: Bienvenue, Mr. and Mrs. Bieber! Hailey and Justin Bieber are taking a romantic tour of Paris, and it appears a little lesson in politics is...read more

5
Selena Gomez unveils about past 'cursed' relationships

MUMBAI: In a cover story interview for Vogue Australia, Selena Gomez spoke about the meaning behind her January 2020 album, Rare. She has the word...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games