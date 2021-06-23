Cakes Da Killa and Proper Villains release 'MUVALAND 2' this Friday!

MUMBAI: Cakes Da Killa and Proper Villains return with a delightful selection of queer hip-house, aptly named ‘MUVALAND 2’, which will be released on He.She.They. Records on 25th June 2021.

Proper Villains, born Jonathan Shulman, is a music producer, disc-jockey, and multi-instrumentalist. His production credits span a multitude of genres from major label pop-dubstep remixes for The Cataracs & Enrique Iglesias to music features in ‘Barber Shop: the next cut’ and ‘Say Yes to the Dress Atlanta’. Beginning his career on Fatboy Slim's Southern Fried label, he has released his signature blend of hip-hop inflected house and techno on labels such as; Fools Gold, Sink or Swim, Psycho Disco!, and Hole Molé.

DJ’ing everywhere from fetish parties on New York’s Lower East Side to the illustrious Dirty Bird Campout. He has shared the stage with artists such as; Funkmaster Flex, Jubillee, Anna Morgan, The Martin Brothers, Gettoblaster, AC Slater, Monki, and Treasure Fingers.

2020 saw the success of his most recent project with long-time collaborator, Cakes Da Killa. The pair garnered high praise from Pitch Fork, Fantano, & Paper Magazine (to name a few) with their electric EP ‘MUVALAND’, released on the legendary Classic / Defected Records imprint. The lead single, ‘Don Dada’, has since become a house anthem supported by artists such as Dawn Richard, VTSS, Lotic, Aluna George & Honey Dijon. Honey Dijon even put her stamp on the track with a blistering remix alongside Luke Solomon.