News |  23 Jun 2021 14:19 |  By RnMTeam

Billie Eilish apologizes for racial slur

MUMBAI: Billie Eilish is addressing backlash over a TikTok post that appears to feature resurfaced video of the star.

The 19-year-old singer took to her Instagram Story on Monday, June 21 to apologize for footage that seemingly shows the star singing along to a song that includes a racial slur, in addition to speaking in a stylized voice that has been perceived as mocking people of Asian descent. According to media reports, the song featured in the footage is "Fish" by Tyler, The Creator, from the rapper's 2011 album, Goblin.

"i love you guys, and many of you have been asking me to address this," Billie wrote. "and this is something that i WANT to address because i'm being labeled something that I am not."

She continued, "there's a video edit going around of me when i was 13 or 14 where i mouthed a word from a song that at the time i didn't know was a derogatory term and used against members of the asian community. i am appalled and embarrassed and want to barf that i ever mouthed along to that word. this song was the only time i'd ever heard that word as it was never used around me by anyone in my family. regardless of my ignorance and age at the time, nothing excuses the fact is that it was hurtful. and for that i am sorry."

E! News previously reached out to Billie's team about the criticism of the video and has not heard back.
Billie also addressed the stylized voice she was using in another portion of the video. She said, "the other video in that edited clip is me speaking in a silly gibberish made up voice... something i started doing as a kid and have done my whole life when talking to my pets, friends, and family. it is absolute gibberish and just me goofing around, and is in NO way an imitation of anyone or any language, accent or culture in the SLIGHTEST. anyone who knows me has seen me goofing around with voices my whole life."

The "Your Power" vocalist went on to say that "it absolutely breaks my heart" that her actions might have caused pain to anyone. 
"regardless of how it was interpreted i did not mean for any of my actions to have caused hurt to others and it absolutely breaks my heart that it is being labeled now in a way that might cause pain to people hearing it," she shared. "i not only believe in, but have always worked hard to use my platform to fight for inclusion, kindness, tolerance, equity and equality."

Billie concluded her message by saying we all need to continue "listening and learning." She added, "I hear you and I love you." 
This follows the star's rumored boyfriend, Matthew Tyler Vorce, sharing to his Instagram Story on Wednesday, June 16 that he was "ashamed" and "deeply sorry" for allegedly using offensive language in multiple resurfaced social media posts.  

