For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  23 Jun 2021 12:01 |  By RnMTeam

Badshah: Truly believe in magic of India, especially its music

MUMBAI: With last year's "Genda phool" and his latest track "Paani paani", rapper Badshah has started infusing Indian music and instruments in his compositions. He says it is a conscious choice as he truly believes in the magic of India and its culture -- especially the music and instruments that often end up lost in the new digital age.

Badshah's latest track "Paani paani" has been shot in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. The Rajasthani musical instrument ravanhatta and the Kalbeliya folk dance have been fused in the rap number. Previously, he incorporated the two-string instrument dotara in the song "Genda Phool", which also showcased the richness of Bengali culture.

Asked if it is a conscious choice of spotlighting different cultures, music and instruments in his music, Badshah, whose real name is Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia, could not agree more.

He told IANS: "Yes. I truly believe in the power and magic of India, its culture, especially its music and instruments that so frequently end up being lost in this new digital age. It is our responsibility as representatives to keep this magic alive and represent this richness to the world and bring India on the world map."

"Genda phool" released last year and currently has 824,903,822 views on Youtube, while "Paani paani" dropped 13 days ago on Jun 9 and has 109,678,689 views on the video streaming website.

"It's a pressure I maintain upon myself, to deliver something bigger and better than my previous body of work. I just want to continue delivering the best packages for my fans and my audience, to keep revealing little pieces of me every time," he said.

His latest number features actress Jacqueline Fernandez once again after "Genda phool". The rapper tagged it as an organic choice.

"Obviously, we knew there needs to be a comeback for the 'Genda phool' magic. But I made 'Paani paani' and I played it to Jacqueline and she loved it," Badshah said

He added: "It's an absolute pleasure and learning to work with Jacqueline, she is one of the most professional people I have ever met in the industry, and then there was no second thoughts after she suggested."

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Badshah Jacqueline Fernandes Songs music
Related news
News | 23 Jun 2021

Justin and Hailey Bieber meets French President Emmanuel Macron

MUMBAI: Bienvenue, Mr. and Mrs. Bieber! Hailey and Justin Bieber are taking a romantic tour of Paris, and it appears a little lesson in politics is on the itinerary.

read more
News | 23 Jun 2021

Billie Eilish apologizes for racial slur

MUMBAI: Billie Eilish is addressing backlash over a TikTok post that appears to feature resurfaced video of the star.

read more
News | 23 Jun 2021

Miley Cyrus and Maren Morris’ Iconic duet in pride concert "Dancing Queen"

MUMBAI: Miley Cyrus is a "Dancing Queen" during Pride Month!

read more
News | 23 Jun 2021

Hussain Ajani's new sufi song Faqeera crosses one million views

MUMBAI: Lately, Hussain Ajani has been the talk of the town, the Dallas-Texas based producer has been doing some record-breaking songs, with a superb first half of the year, and like everyone one else his latest release Faqeera is a smashing hit, garnering more than a million views, Sung beautifu

read more
News | 23 Jun 2021

Popular Malayalam lyricist Poovachal Khader succumbs to Covid

MUMBAI: Popular lyricist in Malayalam films Poovachal Khader became a victim to Covid-19 as he passed away at the state-run Medical College Hospital here said family sources. The 72-year-old was under treatment for a while and suffered a cardiac arrest past Tuesday midnight.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Insult to injury as anger mounts for Night Time Economy Businesses

MUMBAI: Michael Kill CEO NTIA Says “Anger is mounting from industries that are unable to trade duread more

News
Moodagent launches in India to redefine the music streaming experience

MUMBAI: The international music streaming app Moodagent launches in India with the promise of a dread more

News
TuneCore partners with Facebook for launch of Independent Artist Program

MUMBAI: Facebook is now making it easier for independent artists and creators to share their musread more

News
YouTube helped achieve many dreams; isn’t a felon anymore

MUMBAI: YouTube has long been the most popular music service in the world.read more

News
GetSetUp organises five-day music festival for older adults

MUMBAI: GetSetUp, a learning and an interactive social platform for older adults is starting a muread more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
Metallica The Black album remastered the Metallica Blacklist album featuring 53 artists

MUMBAI: Celebrate The 30th Anniversary Of The Black Album Your Way September 10th The Metallica Blacklist Album Pre-Orders Receive Instant...read more

2
Justin and Hailey Bieber meets French President Emmanuel Macron

MUMBAI: Bienvenue, Mr. and Mrs. Bieber! Hailey and Justin Bieber are taking a romantic tour of Paris, and it appears a little lesson in politics is...read more

3
Selena Gomez unveils about past 'cursed' relationships

MUMBAI: In a cover story interview for Vogue Australia, Selena Gomez spoke about the meaning behind her January 2020 album, Rare. She has the word...read more

4
Rockstar Himesh Reshammiya introduces a new hero, the fresh faced, 'Parth,' with the soulful track Tere Bagairr! Himesh says "He will be a star from his very first video"

MUMBAI: Himesh Reshammiya is known to be a man who can spot talent within a mile, as such was the case when he launched Deepika Padukone in his song...read more

5
Popular Malayalam lyricist Poovachal Khader succumbs to Covid

MUMBAI: Popular lyricist in Malayalam films Poovachal Khader became a victim to Covid-19 as he passed away at the state-run Medical College Hospital...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games