Watch Ariana Grande's live performance video for "POV"

MUMBAI: The first of many! Ariana Grande's live performance video for "POV" with Vevo arrived on Monday (June 21).
The visual kicks off with the singer's silhouette highlighted by a bright light behind her figure. Standing in a field of lush green grass and colorful wildflowers, Grande delivers the third single from her sixth studio album, 2020's Positions.
As the white light fades away, the stage is bathed with a soft violet light while Grande walks toward the camera, crooning the sweet lyrics to the R&B ballad. In one close-up shot, Grande gazes directly into viewers' eyes as she sings, "I wanna love you/ The way that you love me."
The performance clip is the first in her exclusive live series with Vevo.
"We are so excited to release these exclusive video performances to Ariana's fans," JP Evangelista, svp content, programming and marketing for Vevo, said in a statement. "We've loved Ariana's music for years, and it's been such a privilege to watch her artistry grow and evolve. An immensely creative and collaborative artist is key to these visually stunning performances and Ariana embodies that -- her efforts translated beautifully onscreen. We look forward to seeing her continue to blossom and hope everyone enjoys watching these."
According to the press release, the "POV" live performance video is "rooted in the concept of duality." Watch it below:
