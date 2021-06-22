Selena Gomez unveils about past 'cursed' relationships

MUMBAI: In a cover story interview for Vogue Australia, Selena Gomez spoke about the meaning behind her January 2020 album, Rare. She has the word tattooed on her neck, and she says it serves as an important reminder to her:
“I think most of my experiences in relationships have been cursed,” she began. “I’ve been way too young to be exposed to certain things when I was in relationships. I guess I needed to find what was that word for me, because I felt so less than in past relationships, and never really felt equal.”
She added that the word “rare” embodied a way she wanted to live her life for herself.
She said “it wasn’t even necessarily like: ‘Oh, I feel that way, let me sing it.’ It was almost like: ‘Actually, I need to feel that way about myself.’” She added: “I think that my family, and my chosen family—I feel like I’m surrounded by real people.”
Since releasing Rare, Gomez has spoken openly about her own relationship with her mental healthcare. In an interview with her mom, Mandy Teefey, for The Newsette, Gomez spoke about how her focus on self care and mental health has helped her in her life and career.
“None of what I’m doing now would have stemmed from the mindset I had before. My best stuff is happening now. And then the greatest thing ever in my music was ‘Lose You to Love Me’ [her breakup song about Justin Bieber]...I remember I had a moment where I couldn’t believe it, because the first and second day, the reactions were crazy, and I remember I smiled and I was like, ‘That’s why it’s worth it. All of these years of confusion and being in love, and all of this stuff… and it was finally a clean slate.’ And it wasn’t even because everyone liked it; it was just a realization of why I went through everything I went through…”
MUMBAI: Michael Kill CEO NTIA Says “Anger is mounting from industries that are unable to trade duread more
MUMBAI: The international music streaming app Moodagent launches in India with the promise of a dread more
MUMBAI: Facebook is now making it easier for independent artists and creators to share their musread more
MUMBAI: YouTube has long been the most popular music service in the world.read more
MUMBAI: GetSetUp, a learning and an interactive social platform for older adults is starting a muread more
MUMBAI: Himesh Reshammiya is known to be a man who can spot talent within a mile, as such was the case when he launched Deepika Padukone in his song...read more
MUMBAI: Avril Lavigne just joined TikTok and got a little help from “Sk8er Boi” Tony Hawk for her first video. The Canadian born singer tapped the...read more
MUMBAI: Today, on to celebrate the ‘World Music Day’, Dua Lipa & Amaal Mallik release the official lyrics video of their chart-topping remix of...read more
MUMBAI: With millions of people locked inside their homes to keep themselves protected from the pandemic, Smule the Social Karaoke App, is driving...read more
MUMBAI: After the resounding success of the first edition of Zing Fan Jam on World Music Day last year, Zing is back with - 'Zing Fan Jam Level 2'....read more