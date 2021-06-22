Here's what Indian brands are doing in solidarity with the LGBTQI+ community this Pride Month

MUMBAI: Pride Month is the perfect time to raise the rainbow flag high and embrace diverse identities! Initiated in 1969, it aims to honor LGBTQIA+ individuals, giving voice to their experiences and shedding light on their continued struggles.
To stand by the community, allies play an integral part. The spirit of Pride lies in giving the community their due representation in the so-called mainstream society, and these brands have been the perfect allies this Pride Month by showering the community with the respect, representation and reverence they deserve!
1. Vh1 India and MTV Beats
Vh1 India and MTV Beats are combining forces to acknowledge the power of artists from the community with their #WithAllOurLove activity. The video series features revolutionary artists including Sushant Divigkar A.K.A Raani-E-Kohinoor, Shubhangi Chakravarti, Rtunjya Gujral and more! Furthermore, to support the legends from the community, they are amplifying fundraisers and initiatives by relevant NGOs to uplift their cause and use their platform for good.
2. The Queer Muslim Project
The Queer Muslim Project is the largest virtual platform in Asia that brings together queer and Muslim minorities with allies to support the community. Partnered with Instagram, they brought about the second edition of the Digital Pride Festival to honor LGBTQIA+ rights and discuss representation while showcasing the artistic power of the community. Instagram also launched new features to celebrate queer identities, including a new pride sticker pack, gradient hashtags and a pride themed story ring.
3. Blued India
A community dedicated to nurturing relationships within the LGBTQIA+ community, Blued India gives likeminded members a chance to form lifelong bonds amongst each other. In a unique partnership with IIT Delhi, they built an exclusive space for members of the queer community, reaching out across India to spread their campaign to advocate for LGBTQIA+ rights. From their radio association to podcast, they got people talking about all things Queer!
4. Reach Lives NGO
Bangalore based NGO Reach Lives launched a heartwarming initiative to support transgender communities within the city. They unveiled their campaign early in June, with the aim to help vulnerable transgender members find alternatives to their current incomes. They have been equipping folks with rations and health resources, a major relief to those heavily impacted by the Covid pandemic.
5. Bhima Jewelry
The 100-year-old jewelry brand Bhima Jewelry advocated for transgender rights with their inspiring campaign featuring the journey of a transwoman. The moving initiative aspired to blur the lines that discriminate humanity, proving that the age-old brand stands for any and everybody, regardless of gender, color or age!
