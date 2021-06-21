Pop sensation Ritviz to drop 21 songs before 2021 ends

MUMBAI: Pop sensation and electronica producer Ritviz has dominated the Indian musicscape like no one else and his latest announcement is befitting of the confidence the 25-year-old has displayed since 2014. The ‘Udd Gaye’ and ‘Jeet’ creator, on World Music Day, revealed a bold and exciting plan of releasing two albums with 21 songs before the year ends.

With collaboration at the heart of each of the two albums, Ritviz’s upcoming projects are highly anticipated and fervently demanded by fans. Ritviz has joined forces with desi bass pioneer and friend Nucleya and - in another combustible team-up - with one of young India’s most exciting talents, hip-hop duo Seedhe Maut. The two albums will be released over 21 weeks between August and December 2021.

“I have never been more excited in my life!” says Ritviz of the plan to drop two albums before 2021 ends. “For someone that is used to releasing one or two songs a year, this is quite ambitious and probably even a death trap, but I just have such a good feeling about this! The idea of dropping 21 songs in 21 weeks just makes my mind explode and I can't wait to start dropping the music,” the Liggi hitmaker adds.

Release dates for the two projects, and other details, will be announced soon.

To accompany the announcement, Ritviz also released a one-of-a-kind artwork with frequent collaborator and visual artist Santanu Hazarika. The NFT, released on WazirX NFT Marketplace for 300 WRX ($388.5), sold out in 37 seconds after going live. This artwork is the first in a series of artworks to be created in collaboration with some of the top music artists in India.

In a world where the pandemic has forced tours and gigs to come to a stop, Ritviz hopes to liven things with releases that will keep fans on their toes. The 21 songs will be released over a short period of time, a distinct departure from accepted marketing strategies. But little the bonafide hitmaker has done over the past four years has followed the path of usual.

Ritviz’s inimitable take on electronic music, classical music and harmonies merged with electronica is uniquely his and has found fans not just in India but all over the world – Ritviz is the most streamed Indian indie artist on Spotify India, and second highest on the streaming service globally. Blessed with the ability to create ear worms on demand, the classically-trained-electronica producer Ritviz has always followed a release-when-it-feels-right approach, and his decision to put out 21 songs over six months is yet another example of that.