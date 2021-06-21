For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  21 Jun 2021 19:43 |  By RnMTeam

On World Music Day, watch 'The Family Man's Atharv takes music lessons from Yashraj Mukhate

MUMBAI: On Amazon Prime Video’s The Family Man, we watched Atharv (played by Vedant Sinha) try his hand at the trumpet. This young music lover relentlessly tried to create tunes- albeit with no success. Looks like his encouraging dad Srikant Tiwari signed him up for guitar lessons from none other than talented music composer Yashraj Mukhate.

On World Music Day, watch the littlest family man showcase his skills as he plays a tune on his guitar for his new teacher, who then goes on to transform it into a masterpiece. We wish Atharv (and Yashraj) all the luck, for what looks like a fun, musical journey ahead.

Watch the video to know more:

Created by Raj and DK, the new season of The Family Man is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Tags
Yashraj Mukhate music Songs
Related news
News | 21 Jun 2021

Facebook gears up for World Music Day with a bundle of new initiatives for music enthusiasts in India

MUMBAI: Facebook today announced a bundle of new initiatives for music enthusiasts in the country including a week-long celebration for World Music Day from June 21 - June 27.

read more
News | 21 Jun 2021

Pop sensation Ritviz to drop 21 songs before 2021 ends

MUMBAI: Pop sensation and electronica producer Ritviz has dominated the Indian musicscape like no one else and his latest announcement is befitting of the confidence the 25-year-old has displayed since 2014.

read more
News | 21 Jun 2021

2021's Biggest Digital Talent Hunt - The Gaana's Music Star Contest with Shankar Ehsaan Loy

MUMBAI: Millions of Indian music fans & aspiring instrumentalists around the country now have something truly exciting to cheer about as Gaana Music Star Contest! Winners will not only stand to win cash prizes upto Rs.

read more
News | 21 Jun 2021

Piyush Mishra & Smule's Heartwarming Ode To Music Is Winning Hearts Online

MUMBAI: With millions of people locked inside their homes to keep themselves protected from the pandemic, Smule the Social Karaoke App, is driving positive sentiment on this World Music Day amongst music lovers with the multi-faceted actor and poet Piyush Mishra rendering his voice to his poem in

read more
News | 21 Jun 2021

Shahid Mallya releases the teaser and poster of his upcoming single song 'Mai Jawa Kithe' on World Music Day

MUMBAI: The first look poster and the teaser of the song “Mai Jawa Kithe” is out now featuring Pooja Bisht and Vikram Singh. The Heartthrob singer Shahid Mallya has given his amazing voice for the song which is composed by Sangeet Saral and directed by Rajiv S Ruia.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Insult to injury as anger mounts for Night Time Economy Businesses

MUMBAI: Michael Kill CEO NTIA Says “Anger is mounting from industries that are unable to trade duread more

News
Moodagent launches in India to redefine the music streaming experience

MUMBAI: The international music streaming app Moodagent launches in India with the promise of a dread more

News
TuneCore partners with Facebook for launch of Independent Artist Program

MUMBAI: Facebook is now making it easier for independent artists and creators to share their musread more

News
YouTube helped achieve many dreams; isn’t a felon anymore

MUMBAI: YouTube has long been the most popular music service in the world.read more

News
GetSetUp organises five-day music festival for older adults

MUMBAI: GetSetUp, a learning and an interactive social platform for older adults is starting a muread more

top# 5 articles

1
Amit Trivedi and Varun Grover create original soundtracks for upcoming series Grahan, releasing on 24th June on Disney+ Hotstar VIP

MUMBAI: Bringing alive the old-world charm of the 80s and the intense drama of an active investigation, National Award-winning musician Amit Trivedi...read more

2
"Meditation, Uplifting the Soul, Immense Positivity, A Cure; this is what MUSIC is for me" Says pop star Arzutraa on World Music Day

MUMBAI: Every year British Asian pop star Arzutraa makes sure to celebrate World Music Day in her own special way. On this day, the pop star...read more

3
Piyush Mishra & Smule's Heartwarming Ode To Music Is Winning Hearts Online

MUMBAI: With millions of people locked inside their homes to keep themselves protected from the pandemic, Smule the Social Karaoke App, is driving...read more

4
Shahid Mallya releases the teaser and poster of his upcoming single song 'Mai Jawa Kithe' on World Music Day

MUMBAI: The first look poster and the teaser of the song “Mai Jawa Kithe” is out now featuring Pooja Bisht and Vikram Singh. The Heartthrob singer...read more

5
South Indian music sensation Dhee collaborates with DJ Snake on ‘Enjoy Enjaami’ for Spotify Singles

MUMBAI: South Indian music sensation and the voice behind crossover hits like ‘Rowdy Baby', Dhee became the first Tamil artist to feature in the...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games