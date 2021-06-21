On World Music Day, watch 'The Family Man's Atharv takes music lessons from Yashraj Mukhate

MUMBAI: On Amazon Prime Video’s The Family Man, we watched Atharv (played by Vedant Sinha) try his hand at the trumpet. This young music lover relentlessly tried to create tunes- albeit with no success. Looks like his encouraging dad Srikant Tiwari signed him up for guitar lessons from none other than talented music composer Yashraj Mukhate.
On World Music Day, watch the littlest family man showcase his skills as he plays a tune on his guitar for his new teacher, who then goes on to transform it into a masterpiece. We wish Atharv (and Yashraj) all the luck, for what looks like a fun, musical journey ahead.
Watch the video to know more:
Created by Raj and DK, the new season of The Family Man is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
