For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  21 Jun 2021 19:18 |  By RnMTeam

Amit Trivedi and Varun Grover create original soundtracks for upcoming series Grahan, releasing on 24th June on Disney+ Hotstar VIP

MUMBAI: Bringing alive the old-world charm of the 80s and the intense drama of an active investigation, National Award-winning musician Amit Trivedi adds his magic to the latest Hotstar Special series Grahan set to launch on Disney+ Hotstar VIP. The first of three original tracks ‘Chori Chori’ breathes life into the endearing, old-world love story of Rishi and Manu whose lives unravel as the story progresses. Penned by lyricist Varun Grover, singers Abhijeet Srivastava and Rupali Moghe have lent their soulful voices to this melody.

Inspired by author Satya Vyas’ popular book ‘Chaurasi’, produced by Jar Pictures, and directed by Ranjan Chandel with Shailendra Jha as showrunner, Grahan features intense drama and endearing romance in equal parts while bringing to life a methodical and nuanced style of storytelling that goes back and forth in time. The 8-episode series is set to release on 24th June 2021 for all subscribers of Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Disney+ Hotstar Premium.

Composer Amit Trivedi said, “Grahan has an engrossing storyline along with visually-stunning scenes, and I wanted to create music that would match up to that intensity. ‘Chori Chori’ is one of three beautiful songs that capture and enhance different aspects of the show. For me, it was about creating a melody that would match up to the different moods of these characters who are all battling different demons in their life.”

Lyricist Varun Grover said, “I found the journey of the characters in Grahan and the way their stories are revealed, extremely interesting. The series is unlike anything I’ve seen in the web space so far and writing the lyrics for ‘Chori Chori’ was an absolute delight because I got to dive into the emotions that the characters were feeling. It’s also gratifying to see how the music takes the viewing experience of the show a notch higher. As always, Amit Trivedi has outdone himself with the music composition while the singers have pumped life into the words I had written.”

Synopsis

In the early 1980s, an old-school romance featuring unspoken feelings and stolen glances blooms between Rishi and Manu in Bokaro. Nearly thirty years later, as a young IPS officer Amrita Singh is set to leave the country after marriage, she is shocked to find out that her father Gursevak has been accused of a heinous crime. Adamant on finding what happened all those years ago, Amrita delves into the case and resolves to unravel the truth. Do these two tales have a connection? What will Amrita do when she finds out the truth? Will Amrita suffer the consequences of chasing the truth?

Hotstar Specials presents Grahan releases this 24th June exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar VIP.

Disney+ Hotstar VIP offers an unmatched entertainment experience to users with the world’s best stories and LIVE sporting action coming together on one platform. With an annual subscription of Disney+ Hotstar VIP viewers can enjoy mega blockbuster films that will directly release on the platform like the upcoming Bhuj: The Pride of India along with existing movies The Big Bull, Laxmii, Lootcase and more, the best of global movies and shows dubbed in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu including Super Heroes (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki), best animation films (Frozen 2, The Lion King), kids favourite characters (Mickey Mouse, Doraemon), exclusive Hotstar Specials shows in seven languages like the recently launched November Story, hugely popular Out of Love (S1 & S2) Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors, Special Ops, Aarya, The Legend of Hanuman; LIVE sporting action and much more!

Catch the truth resurface in Hotstar Specials presents Grahan, set to release on 24th June 2021 exclusively for subscribers of Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Disney+ Hotstar Premium

Tags
Amit Trivedi Varun Grover Grahan Disney+ Hotstar
Related news
News | 07 Jun 2021

Amit Trivedi and Jonita Gandhi reunite for a new single 'Tu Kabhi Kabhi'

MUMBAI: Singer Jonita Gandhi and Music Director Amit Trivedi come together on a new-age romantic single titled 'Tu Kabhi Kabhi'.

read more
News | 07 Jun 2021

Amit Trivedi and Jonita Gandhi reunite for a new single 'Tu Kabhi Kabhi'

MUMBAI: Singer Jonita Gandhi and Music Director Amit Trivedi come together on a new-age romantic single titled 'Tu Kabhi Kabhi'.

read more
News | 07 Apr 2021

Disney+ Hotstar VIP celebrates the spirit of Vivo IPL with a video-anthem ‘India Ki Vibe Alag Hai’; developed by Nucleya, the track brings alive the pride of each city for their team

MUMBAI: This Vivo IPL 2021, Disney+ Hotstar VIP gives cricket fans a new reason to enjoy the game as it launches a multilingual anthem ‘India Ki Vibe Alag Hai’.

read more
Jeevan ko Kya Naam Dun
News | 22 Mar 2021

Swanand Kirkire voice is so powerful and moving that it has made 'Jeevan ko Kya Naam Dun' more special: Joell Mukherjii

MUMBAI: ‘Jeevan ko kya naam dun’ is the song collaboration of Joell Mukherjii with the virtuoso, three times national award winning artist Swanand Kirkire – the renowned lyricist, playback singer, writer, and actor –all in one.

read more
News | 13 Nov 2020

Singer Shilpa Rao slates a message on how to overcome challenges!

MUMBAI: Bulleya fame Shilpa Rao who has always believed in sheer hard work, gave a motivational message to fans which spoke on how to face challenges.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Insult to injury as anger mounts for Night Time Economy Businesses

MUMBAI: Michael Kill CEO NTIA Says “Anger is mounting from industries that are unable to trade duread more

News
Moodagent launches in India to redefine the music streaming experience

MUMBAI: The international music streaming app Moodagent launches in India with the promise of a dread more

News
TuneCore partners with Facebook for launch of Independent Artist Program

MUMBAI: Facebook is now making it easier for independent artists and creators to share their musread more

News
YouTube helped achieve many dreams; isn’t a felon anymore

MUMBAI: YouTube has long been the most popular music service in the world.read more

News
GetSetUp organises five-day music festival for older adults

MUMBAI: GetSetUp, a learning and an interactive social platform for older adults is starting a muread more

top# 5 articles

1
"Meditation, Uplifting the Soul, Immense Positivity, A Cure; this is what MUSIC is for me" Says pop star Arzutraa on World Music Day

MUMBAI: Every year British Asian pop star Arzutraa makes sure to celebrate World Music Day in her own special way. On this day, the pop star...read more

2
Piyush Mishra & Smule's Heartwarming Ode To Music Is Winning Hearts Online

MUMBAI: With millions of people locked inside their homes to keep themselves protected from the pandemic, Smule the Social Karaoke App, is driving...read more

3
Shahid Mallya releases the teaser and poster of his upcoming single song 'Mai Jawa Kithe' on World Music Day

MUMBAI: The first look poster and the teaser of the song “Mai Jawa Kithe” is out now featuring Pooja Bisht and Vikram Singh. The Heartthrob singer...read more

4
South Indian music sensation Dhee collaborates with DJ Snake on ‘Enjoy Enjaami’ for Spotify Singles

MUMBAI: South Indian music sensation and the voice behind crossover hits like ‘Rowdy Baby', Dhee became the first Tamil artist to feature in the...read more

5
Thomson Andrews' musical venture was a 'piece of art'

MUMBAI: Multilingual singer Thomson Andrews decides to play his favorite music, a mix bag of Neo-soul to Jazz, Blues and hip-hop and also compose...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games