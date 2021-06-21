Amit Trivedi and Varun Grover create original soundtracks for upcoming series Grahan, releasing on 24th June on Disney+ Hotstar VIP

MUMBAI: Bringing alive the old-world charm of the 80s and the intense drama of an active investigation, National Award-winning musician Amit Trivedi adds his magic to the latest Hotstar Special series Grahan set to launch on Disney+ Hotstar VIP. The first of three original tracks ‘Chori Chori’ breathes life into the endearing, old-world love story of Rishi and Manu whose lives unravel as the story progresses. Penned by lyricist Varun Grover, singers Abhijeet Srivastava and Rupali Moghe have lent their soulful voices to this melody.

Inspired by author Satya Vyas’ popular book ‘Chaurasi’, produced by Jar Pictures, and directed by Ranjan Chandel with Shailendra Jha as showrunner, Grahan features intense drama and endearing romance in equal parts while bringing to life a methodical and nuanced style of storytelling that goes back and forth in time. The 8-episode series is set to release on 24th June 2021 for all subscribers of Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Disney+ Hotstar Premium.

Composer Amit Trivedi said, “Grahan has an engrossing storyline along with visually-stunning scenes, and I wanted to create music that would match up to that intensity. ‘Chori Chori’ is one of three beautiful songs that capture and enhance different aspects of the show. For me, it was about creating a melody that would match up to the different moods of these characters who are all battling different demons in their life.”

Lyricist Varun Grover said, “I found the journey of the characters in Grahan and the way their stories are revealed, extremely interesting. The series is unlike anything I’ve seen in the web space so far and writing the lyrics for ‘Chori Chori’ was an absolute delight because I got to dive into the emotions that the characters were feeling. It’s also gratifying to see how the music takes the viewing experience of the show a notch higher. As always, Amit Trivedi has outdone himself with the music composition while the singers have pumped life into the words I had written.”

Synopsis

In the early 1980s, an old-school romance featuring unspoken feelings and stolen glances blooms between Rishi and Manu in Bokaro. Nearly thirty years later, as a young IPS officer Amrita Singh is set to leave the country after marriage, she is shocked to find out that her father Gursevak has been accused of a heinous crime. Adamant on finding what happened all those years ago, Amrita delves into the case and resolves to unravel the truth. Do these two tales have a connection? What will Amrita do when she finds out the truth? Will Amrita suffer the consequences of chasing the truth?

Hotstar Specials presents Grahan releases this 24th June exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar VIP.

