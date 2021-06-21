2021's Biggest Digital Talent Hunt - The Gaana's Music Star Contest with Shankar Ehsaan Loy

MUMBAI: Millions of Indian music fans & aspiring instrumentalists around the country now have something truly exciting to cheer about as Gaana Music Star Contest! Winners will not only stand to win cash prizes upto Rs. 1L, a guitar signed by none other than Shankar, Ehsaan and Loy, exclusive Gaana merchandise but also get a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to feature alongside the famous music trio on their social media channels.

So if you are an aspiring musician who has what it takes to get the crowd grooving to your tunes, what are you waiting for! Create and upload your original instrumental covers of Shankar Mahadevan’s song until June 29th 2021 on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram while tagging @gaana and @shankarehsaanloy and using #GaanaMusicStar. Shortlisted entries will also get a chance to win cool prizes.

If you’re a music fan, there’s something for you as well! Gaana has also unveiled ‘Times Mic Drop’ in partnership with Times Prime, a flagship range of digital concerts featuring some of the most iconic Indian singers.

The first event in this lineup will feature the famous trio, Shankar, Ehsaan and Loy, coming live on 3rd July’21 at 8 pm on the Gaana App exclusively for the Gaana Plus members.

“The world is increasingly moving towards a digital-first reality, and we realised it's high time for talent hunts and music concerts to adopt this mindset. Gaana’s Music Star Challenge & Mic Drop are our endeavour to bring music lovers, aspiring musicians and legends of the industry together to host some of the most entertaining digital music events ever hosted on the Indian internet. The sheer idea of conceptualising a first-of-its-kind online music contest that interests today’s musicians is an unprecedented feat! We are confident that this will be a treat to music lovers across India.“ Gautam Sinha, CEO - Times Internet said.

Speaking on the Mic Drop concert, legendary Bollywood singer-songwriter Shankar Mahadevan of the popular trio Shankar Ehsaan Loy said, “Live-streamed concerts are set to be the next big thing! For a musician, it is always exciting to perform for their fans. Which is why we were keen to do an interactive concert and play what our audiences love. We are ecstatic to partner with Gaana and Times Prime for the Times Mic Drop concert to perform live and entertain our audiences."

“We are equally excited for Gaana's Music Star Contest, to see the aspiring musicians give an instrumental twist to bollywood songs. We wish the young talent best of luck, and look forward to interacting with the winners during the Mic Drop concert.” Shankar added oh behalf of the trio, Shankar Ehsaan and Loy.

File your nomination for Gaana’s Music Star Contest today!: <http://gaa.na/GaanaMusicStar>