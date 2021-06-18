Singing sensation and social media superstars, Sachet and Parampara come together for the very first time for a mix tape !

MUMBAI: Sachet and Parampara have been on a career high and how! Right from clocking in a million followers on social media across 3 Pages on Instagram to delivering super hits on their YouTube page and keeping the audiences entertained throughout the lockdown, the duo has been on a roll.

They added yet another feather to their illustrious hat when it was announced that they will be composing the music for the much awaited magnum opus Adipurush directed by Tanhaji’s creator, Om Raut, marking their second collaboration. Now the latest news is that the two composers who tied the knot last year, are all set to make their mix tape debut. The two surely seem to have a Midas touch when it comes to music so one can only wonder how smashing this mix tape will be!