News |  18 Jun 2021 21:52 |  By RnMTeam

Poop-ular Playlists: Spotify Data Reveals What The World Listened To Whilst On The Toilet

MUMBAI: As we all became more accustomed to spending time in our homes over the last 12 months, Uswitch used Spotify data to find what out the most popular songs and artists are for activities we do behind closed doors; specifically, what we listen to when the bathroom door is closed.  

By analysing hundreds of Spotify playlists with relevant names and terms like ‘pooping’ and ‘pooing’, the data revealed an eclectic mix of songs and artists people most listen to whilst on the toilet.  

The data reveals that the TikTok famous ‘Sweater Weather’ by the Neighbourhood is the song that is most listened to whilst pooping; despite originally being released in 2013, the soft-grunge track has recently found fame again nearly 10 years on, resulting in over 5 million streams in November 2020 alone.  

Frank Ocean’s ‘Chanel,’ famed for its chilled-out piano accompaniment, takes second place as it features on 38 pooping playlists, followed by ‘505’ by Arctic Monkeys, which is yet another track with a soft keys background which the band claimed was their first proper love song.   

Interestingly, all three of these songs have openly been labelled as love songs; both ‘Sweater Weather’ and ‘Chanel’ are explorations of fluidity and LGBTQ+ relationships, while ‘505’ literally refers to the hotel room number that Alex Turner’s (Arctic Monkeys frontman) girlfriend was staying in at the time he wrote this song.  

Top 20 Most Listened To Songs Whilst Pooping  

 

Song 

# of times appears in playlists 

1.  

Sweater Weather by The Neighbourhood 

40 

2.  

Chanel by Frank Ocean 

38 

3.  

505 by Arctic Monkeys 

36 

4.  

Lucid Dreams by Juice WRLD 

36 

5.  

EARFQUAKE by Tyler, The Creator 

36 

6.  

SLOW DANCING IN THE DARK by Joji 

36 

7.  

Redbone by Childish Gambino 

36 

8.  

See You Again (feat. Kali Uchis) by Tyler, The Creator 

36 

9.  

20 Min by Lil Uzi Vert 

34 

10. 

goosebumps by Travis Scott 

34 

11. 

Robbery by Juice WRLD 

32 

12. 

The Less I Know The Better by Tame Impala 

32 

13. 

Are You Bored Yet? (feat. Clairo) by Wallows 

32 

14. 

I Can't Handle Change by Roar 

32 

15. 

Wet Dreamz by J. Cole 

30 

16. 

Godzilla (feat. Juice WRLD) by Eminem 

30 

17. 

XO Tour Llif3 by Lil Uzi Vert 

30 

18. 

Star Shopping by Lil Peep 

30 

19. 

Potty Song by Little Baby Bum Nursery Rhyme Friends 

29 

20. 

Pumped Up Kicks by Foster The People 

28 

The Pop Poop Playlist 

Specifically looking at the top pop artists for pooping, American singer song-writer Billie Eilish comes out at the most popular. At number two is The Weeknd, followed by Australian artist Tame Impala and American singer Bruno Mars. 

Five British artists make the top 20 toilet-time artists, ranging from classic bands like The Beatles (14th) to the man of the moment Harry Styles at 11th place. It seems we're a fan of female tones whilst on the toilet as there are eight female singers within the top 20, with Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande and Lana Del Ray all featuring regularly on pooping playlists. 

 

Artist 

# of songs in playlists 

1.  

Billie Eilish 

154 

2.  

The Weeknd 

116 

3.  

Tame Impala 

114 

4.  

Bruno Mars 

110 

5.  

The Neighbourhood 

102 

6.  

Taylor Swift 

96 

7.  

Ariana Grande 

94 

8.  

Elton John 

94 

9.  

Queen 

93 

10. 

Lana Del Ray 

88 

11. 

Harry Styles 

84 

12. 

Red Hot Chilli Peppers 

83 

13. 

Miley Cyrus 

74 

14. 

The Beatles 

74 

15. 

Coldplay 

66 

16. 

Lady Gaga 

56 

17. 

Katy Perry 

54 

18. 

Nicki Minaj 

52 

19. 

Lil Nas X 

52 

20. 

Justin Bieber 

48 

