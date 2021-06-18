Poop-ular Playlists: Spotify Data Reveals What The World Listened To Whilst On The Toilet

MUMBAI: As we all became more accustomed to spending time in our homes over the last 12 months, Uswitch used Spotify data to find what out the most popular songs and artists are for activities we do behind closed doors; specifically, what we listen to when the bathroom door is closed.

By analysing hundreds of Spotify playlists with relevant names and terms like ‘pooping’ and ‘pooing’, the data revealed an eclectic mix of songs and artists people most listen to whilst on the toilet.

The data reveals that the TikTok famous ‘Sweater Weather’ by the Neighbourhood is the song that is most listened to whilst pooping; despite originally being released in 2013, the soft-grunge track has recently found fame again nearly 10 years on, resulting in over 5 million streams in November 2020 alone.

Frank Ocean’s ‘Chanel,’ famed for its chilled-out piano accompaniment, takes second place as it features on 38 pooping playlists, followed by ‘505’ by Arctic Monkeys, which is yet another track with a soft keys background which the band claimed was their first proper love song.

Interestingly, all three of these songs have openly been labelled as love songs; both ‘Sweater Weather’ and ‘Chanel’ are explorations of fluidity and LGBTQ+ relationships, while ‘505’ literally refers to the hotel room number that Alex Turner’s (Arctic Monkeys frontman) girlfriend was staying in at the time he wrote this song.

Top 20 Most Listened To Songs Whilst Pooping

Song # of times appears in playlists 1. Sweater Weather by The Neighbourhood 40 2. Chanel by Frank Ocean 38 3. 505 by Arctic Monkeys 36 4. Lucid Dreams by Juice WRLD 36 5. EARFQUAKE by Tyler, The Creator 36 6. SLOW DANCING IN THE DARK by Joji 36 7. Redbone by Childish Gambino 36 8. See You Again (feat. Kali Uchis) by Tyler, The Creator 36 9. 20 Min by Lil Uzi Vert 34 10. goosebumps by Travis Scott 34 11. Robbery by Juice WRLD 32 12. The Less I Know The Better by Tame Impala 32 13. Are You Bored Yet? (feat. Clairo) by Wallows 32 14. I Can't Handle Change by Roar 32 15. Wet Dreamz by J. Cole 30 16. Godzilla (feat. Juice WRLD) by Eminem 30 17. XO Tour Llif3 by Lil Uzi Vert 30 18. Star Shopping by Lil Peep 30 19. Potty Song by Little Baby Bum Nursery Rhyme Friends 29 20. Pumped Up Kicks by Foster The People 28

The Pop Poop Playlist

Specifically looking at the top pop artists for pooping, American singer song-writer Billie Eilish comes out at the most popular. At number two is The Weeknd, followed by Australian artist Tame Impala and American singer Bruno Mars.

Five British artists make the top 20 toilet-time artists, ranging from classic bands like The Beatles (14th) to the man of the moment Harry Styles at 11th place. It seems we're a fan of female tones whilst on the toilet as there are eight female singers within the top 20, with Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande and Lana Del Ray all featuring regularly on pooping playlists.