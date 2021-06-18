Poop-ular Playlists: Spotify Data Reveals What The World Listened To Whilst On The Toilet

MUMBAI: As we all became more accustomed to spending time in our homes over the last 12 months, Uswitch used Spotify data to find what out the most popular songs and artists are for activities we do behind closed doors; specifically, what we listen to when the bathroom door is closed.
By analysing hundreds of Spotify playlists with relevant names and terms like ‘pooping’ and ‘pooing’, the data revealed an eclectic mix of songs and artists people most listen to whilst on the toilet.
The data reveals that the TikTok famous ‘Sweater Weather’ by the Neighbourhood is the song that is most listened to whilst pooping; despite originally being released in 2013, the soft-grunge track has recently found fame again nearly 10 years on, resulting in over 5 million streams in November 2020 alone.
Frank Ocean’s ‘Chanel,’ famed for its chilled-out piano accompaniment, takes second place as it features on 38 pooping playlists, followed by ‘505’ by Arctic Monkeys, which is yet another track with a soft keys background which the band claimed was their first proper love song.
Interestingly, all three of these songs have openly been labelled as love songs; both ‘Sweater Weather’ and ‘Chanel’ are explorations of fluidity and LGBTQ+ relationships, while ‘505’ literally refers to the hotel room number that Alex Turner’s (Arctic Monkeys frontman) girlfriend was staying in at the time he wrote this song.
Top 20 Most Listened To Songs Whilst Pooping
Song
# of times appears in playlists
1.
Sweater Weather by The Neighbourhood
40
2.
Chanel by Frank Ocean
38
3.
505 by Arctic Monkeys
36
4.
Lucid Dreams by Juice WRLD
36
5.
EARFQUAKE by Tyler, The Creator
36
6.
SLOW DANCING IN THE DARK by Joji
36
7.
Redbone by Childish Gambino
36
8.
See You Again (feat. Kali Uchis) by Tyler, The Creator
36
9.
20 Min by Lil Uzi Vert
34
10.
goosebumps by Travis Scott
34
11.
Robbery by Juice WRLD
32
12.
The Less I Know The Better by Tame Impala
32
13.
Are You Bored Yet? (feat. Clairo) by Wallows
32
14.
I Can't Handle Change by Roar
32
15.
Wet Dreamz by J. Cole
30
16.
Godzilla (feat. Juice WRLD) by Eminem
30
17.
XO Tour Llif3 by Lil Uzi Vert
30
18.
Star Shopping by Lil Peep
30
19.
Potty Song by Little Baby Bum Nursery Rhyme Friends
29
20.
Pumped Up Kicks by Foster The People
28
The Pop Poop Playlist
Specifically looking at the top pop artists for pooping, American singer song-writer Billie Eilish comes out at the most popular. At number two is The Weeknd, followed by Australian artist Tame Impala and American singer Bruno Mars.
Five British artists make the top 20 toilet-time artists, ranging from classic bands like The Beatles (14th) to the man of the moment Harry Styles at 11th place. It seems we're a fan of female tones whilst on the toilet as there are eight female singers within the top 20, with Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande and Lana Del Ray all featuring regularly on pooping playlists.
Artist
# of songs in playlists
1.
Billie Eilish
154
2.
The Weeknd
116
3.
Tame Impala
114
4.
Bruno Mars
110
5.
The Neighbourhood
102
6.
Taylor Swift
96
7.
Ariana Grande
94
8.
Elton John
94
9.
Queen
93
10.
Lana Del Ray
88
11.
Harry Styles
84
12.
Red Hot Chilli Peppers
83
13.
Miley Cyrus
74
14.
The Beatles
74
15.
Coldplay
66
16.
Lady Gaga
56
17.
Katy Perry
54
18.
Nicki Minaj
52
19.
Lil Nas X
52
20.
Justin Bieber
48
