News |  18 Jun 2021 13:33 |  By Tolika Yeptho

'Paani Paani' singer Aastha Gill: Badshah is more like a Family

MUMBAI: Musical power duo Aastha Gill and Badshah are back.

After releasing party pop songs like DJ Wale Babu, Buzz and Proper Patola, singer Aastha Gill and Badshah released “Paani Paani” featuring the gorgeous Jacqueline Fernandez. The song is trending on #2 and has 80 million views on YouTube.

This is her first collaboration with Jacqueline “She’s one of my favourites. It was so fun shooting with her”. It was a different kind of experience recording the song. Badshah wasn’t present when the singer was dubbing “He sent voice notes and the requirements but it was a difficult one at first. Recording or shooting with Badshah has always been great. He is more like a Family than a professional work partner, I would love to do a million more songs with him”.

Watch here:

The singer is also seen in Rohit Shetty's “Khatron Ke Khiladi 11”, “Growing up, this has always been my favourite show”. She was reluctant at first when the opportunity came at her table as she has never done anything of such. The thought about the change of perspective and experiences changed her mind “It was one of the best decisions in my life”. The singer is currently in Cape Town shooting for the show.

Aastha Gill is taking full advantage of the situation. She has a pipeline of new songs and albums that she is working on. Stay Tuned!

