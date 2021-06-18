For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  18 Jun 2021 18:26 |  By RnMTeam

Nikki Tamboli, Millind Gaba come together for party track 'Shanti'

MUMBAI: "Bigg Boss 14" housemate Nikki Tambol i and singer Millind Gaba will be seen grooving together in an upcoming pary number titled "Shanti". The track is slated to release on June 22.

Nikki said: "It was an absolute blast shooting this track with Millind Gaba. We had a lot of fun on the sets and that's come through in the music video of Shanti."

The music and lyrics are by Millind and additional rap lyrics by Asli Gold. "Shanti" features Millind wooing Nikki during a karaoke session.

Says Millind: "It was great to have Nikki Tamboli on this track. 'Shanti' is a very upbeat, peppy track that makes you want to g roove and dance."

Currently Nikki is in Cape Town, shooting for the stunt based reality show "Khatron Ke Khiladi" season 11 hosted by Rohit Shetty.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Bigg Boss 14 Nikki Tambol Singer Millind Gaba Shanti
Related news
News | 18 Jun 2021

Singing sensation and social media superstars, Sachet and Parampara come together for the very first time for a mix tape !

MUMBAI: Sachet and Parampara have been on a career high and how! Right from clocking in a million followers on social media across 3 Pages on Instagram to delivering super hits on their YouTube page and keeping the audiences entertained throughout the lockdown, the duo has been on a roll.

read more
News | 18 Jun 2021

Armaan Malik to birthday boy Amaal: Whatever I am today is because of you

MUMBAI: Singer Armaan Malik took to social media on Wednesday to share a special wish for his elder brother, singer-composer Amaal Mallik, on his birthday.

read more
News | 17 Jun 2021

John Legend updates on Chrissy Teigen’s bullying controversy

MUMBAI: John Legend is trying to keep things positive.

read more
News | 17 Jun 2021

Gurmeet Choudhary's Bedardi Se Pyaar Ka hits 45 million YouTube views and counting in less than a week!

MUMBAI: As fans, we always love to see our favourite actors in all new avatars and expanding their horizons, don't we ?

read more
News | 16 Jun 2021

Adele's new album is coming "Very Soon"

MUMBAI: Hello? It's Adele and she has new music on the way.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Moodagent launches in India to redefine the music streaming experience

MUMBAI: The international music streaming app Moodagent launches in India with the promise of a dread more

News
TuneCore partners with Facebook for launch of Independent Artist Program

MUMBAI: Facebook is now making it easier for independent artists and creators to share their musread more

News
YouTube helped achieve many dreams; isn’t a felon anymore

MUMBAI: YouTube has long been the most popular music service in the world.read more

News
GetSetUp organises five-day music festival for older adults

MUMBAI: GetSetUp, a learning and an interactive social platform for older adults is starting a muread more

News
Radio City Launches ‘Aji Sunte Ho’ with Celeb Power Couple Karenvir Bohra & Teejay Sidhu, hosted by RJ Raghav & Ayushi

MUMBAI: Radio City, India’s leading radio network recently launched its new show ‘Aji Sunte Ho’ hread more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
Celebrate your love for music this World Music Day with virtual concerts on Paytm Insider

MUMBAI: World Music Day is around the corner - concert goers, enthusiasts, and fans from all over the world are gearing up to celebrate their love...read more

2
Vishal Mishra: 'Kaise hua' is my companion forever

MUMBAI: The Shahid Kapoor-starrer "Kabir Singh" is all set to complete two years of release on June 21. Singer Vishal Mishra, who sang the hit number...read more

3
Cardi B opens up on her role in 'Fast & Furious 9'

MUMBAI: American rapper Cardi B is officially joining the "Fast & Furious" franchise in the upcoming ninth film of the series. The rapper opened...read more

4
Blood Wine or Honey’s upcoming ‘DTx2’ album release

MUMBAI: Hong Kong based hypno-tropicalia duo Blood Wine or Honey are set to release their second album ‘DTx2’ on 25th June 2021. Made up of seasoned...read more

5
‘Paani Paani’ singer Aastha Gill: Badshah is more like a Family

MUMBAI: Musical power duo Aastha Gill and Badshah are back. After releasing party pop songs like DJ Wale Babu, Buzz and Proper Patola, singer...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games