News |  18 Jun 2021 18:18 |  By Tolika Yeptho

MTV Beats Artist of the Month Jonita Gandhi: We are taking this opportunity to get personal with our viewers

MUMBAI: Singer Jonita Gandhi is MTV Beats Artist of the Month.

“I’m honoured to be the artist of the month on MTV Beats! I had a really fun time getting candid and also performing some of my popular songs especially for all my fans. I hope people enjoy getting to know me a little better, and hearing me sing titbits of my Bollywood repertoire”.

Speaking about her association of World Music Day Lift Up with MTV Beats, Vh1, and MTV, “I’m proud to be associated with these platforms for World Music Day! We are taking this opportunity to get personal with our viewers and present renditions of songs that we personally feel lift our spirits when we’re down, in the hopes that it does the same for those who watch”.

While our lives have been recently stripped to the minimum by a virus and lockdown has been a flow of ups and downs, the singer is grateful to have been able to spend time at home with her family. She feels it’s a good opportunity to re-evaluate her priorities and dive into music projects that she has on the back burner due to lack of time. “I’ve been able to spend a lot more time creating music independently and exploring new skills, like song writing which has rejuvenated my passion for music. Although there have been times when I didn’t feel the mojo to create, I’m grateful to have had music as an escape at times when I felt motivated”.

“Music has been my best friend in life”. There are several songs that she listens to that often have an instant impact on her mood. “The funny thing is that sometimes there is no correlation between the type of song and my mood - sometimes even really sad songs can make me happy”. But some include ‘American Boy’, 'Namak Ishq Ka’, and a single of my own with Arjuna Harjai, called “Humraahi”.

Further, Jonita gives a gist about her upcoming projects, she’s working on a few fun covers for her YouTube channel, new singles and collaborations that she’s really excited to share. She also revealed that she’s exploring a bit of a new space in her music repertoire and also dabbling in songwriting as well. She’ll be sharing more details about these soon on her social media channels so make sure you’re following her @jonitamusic on all platforms!

