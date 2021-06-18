Cardi B opens up on her role in 'Fast & Furious 9'

MUMBAI: American rapper Cardi B is officially joining the "Fast & Furious" franchise in the upcoming ninth film of the series. The rapper opened up about her character Leysa and how she came to be involved with "Fast & Furious 9".
She said the franchise hero Vin Diesel was instrumental in roping her in.
"Vin Diesel reached out, and he was talking about a role. I'm like, 'It's freakin' 'Fast & Furious'. Get me there, put me on a plane!' I like the fact that I'm representing such a powerful, strong woman," Cardi B said, opening up on her role in a behind-the-scene video of the film.
She spoke about working with Vin Diesel in the franchise, too.
"Being around Vin, he's just so nice, so dope. He makes you feel so comfortable. I'm just so excited," she said.
(Source: IANS)
