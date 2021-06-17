Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner attended Gala with daughter Stormi Webster

MUMBAI: Hold up, are Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner back together?!

The "Out West" musician revealed he still loves his ex-girlfriend while accepting an award at the Parsons Benefit on Tuesday, June 15. At the end of his speech, Travis gave a shoutout to Kylie and their 3-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster, saying, "Stormi, I love you and wifey, I love you."

The Kylie Cosmetics founder, 23, flew to New York this week to support her ex, 30, as he was honored at the 72nd annual Parsons Benefit.

A source tells that Kylie and Stormi landed on Monday, June 14, so they could all be together at the event. The mother-daughter duo got the party started by spending the day at the American Girl Doll store before reuniting with dad, per Page Six.

After Travis, Kylie and Stormi arrived at The Rooftop at Pier 17, they posed for photos as a family of three, marking their first major red carpet event together since the couple split nearly two years ago. At one point, the rapper put his arm on Kylie's waist and she placed a hand on his back, as their little girl smiled on.

Kylie posted behind-the-scenes pics of her getting ready ahead of time, including one of her in a robe with clips in her hair. The next Insta Story slide showed her being sewn into a luxurious, forest green gown (vintage 1987 Jean Paul Gaultier, to be exact) with matching mesh gloves.

Neither celeb has confirmed they're officially dating again.

Regardless, it was a big moment for the pair: The gala was the first time Kylie and Travis have walked the red carpet since the premiere of Netflix's Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly in August 2019 in Santa Monica, Calif. At the time, Stormi was just 18 months old!

Just two months later, a separate source told E! News, "Kylie and Travis aren't officially calling it quits on their relationship, but are taking space apart," adding, "It's not a firm split. They've been fighting again, but have still seen each other within this last month."

As they approach two years since their separation, the reality star and rapper have established a solid co-parenting relationship that might be turning into something more.

Last month, the so-called exes were spotted at the celeb hotspot Catch in Los Angeles on a triple date with Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker.