Techno giants Awakenings and Reinier Zonneveld sell out 13,000-capacity Ziggo Dome ADE show in three hours

MUMBAI: After Awakenings and Reiner Zonneveld revealed their plans to host the biggest indoor techno dance floor during ADE at the legendary 13,000-capacity Ziggo Dome, more than 100,000 people flooded the ticket sale website before the event sold out in three hours. The event, set for Friday 15 October, will see Zonneveld play an all-night solo live show.

Reinier Zonneveld is quickly becoming one of the biggest names in techno, making huge strides by hosting the first indoor techno show on such a massive scale, in Amsterdam’s biggest concert hall which is normally reserved for artists like Calvin Harris, Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber. This Awakenings ADE show follows on from last year’s announcement of Zonneveld’s very own Live Now festival, which takes place just outside Amsterdam at the end of August and sold out in no time after going on sale with similar capacity. He is the only techno artist of the moment capable of selling out such massive events so quickly, and it’s no surprise given how impressive his live shows are, combining crowd favourites with improvisation and stamina-testing all-night/day set lengths. Zonneveld joins a list of the most-sought after artists who have sold-out shows at the Ziggo Dome in less than a day, including Adele, U2, Billie Eilish, P!nk, Beyoncé, Armin van Buuren, BTS, Metallica, Drake and Prince.

"It’s unbelievable that my all-night live show in the Ziggo Dome with Awakenings sold out this fast. It feels like a dream coming true to create the biggest indoor techno dance floor during ADE where I will be playing only my own music all night long. I want to thank all fans for making this possible and I can’t wait to rave with you all”, says Reinier Zonneveld.

With his productions and live sets influenced by both his classical background and his own rave experiences, it’s no surprise that his sound contains an incredible breadth, ranging from deep melodic tracks to pounding warehouse acid techno. His musical talent truly shines through in his captivating live performances which see him plough through his impressive discography and tease unreleased material alike. He’s been known to play his notorious all-night sets, always sold out and fully packed until the last minute. Here he’s spontaneously constructing and feeding off the energy of the dancefloor in a reciprocal synergy.

Reinier quickly grew from underground artist to most wanted headliner, having performed all around the world from main stages to underground clubs, leaving a thrilled crowd on each dancefloor. Fans are in store for another impressive solo show on Friday October, 15th. Stay up to date with announcements to come by following Reinier on Instagram, here.

About Reinier Zonneveld

Techno giant, Reinier Zonneveld is known for his unique live sets, highly respected for his marathon sets. His own imprint Filth On Acid is one of the best-selling and most supported labels in the electronic scene with releases of Carl Cox and many more, the label is claiming the number one spot on and off as the leading techno label on Beatport. After becoming a resident at the legendary Awakenings and Time Warp, he’s taking things a step further as he has launched his very own Festival. Live NOW Festival is nothing out of the ordinary; Zonneveld will be the only artist on the bill and will play for a mindblowing 11 hours straight. Stretching the limits of what’s possible is exactly what Reinier Zonneveld does best.