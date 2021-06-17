SpotlampE presents 'Kitthe Chali' an up tempo Punjabi- English song by Manasi Scott & DJ TwistedBass

MUMBAI: Bringing back the dance and electronic fire of the golden years, indie music platform SpotlampE has released a new single titled ‘Kitthe Chali’. An ode to old-school independent music, ‘Kitthe Chali’ is a Punjabi English mix by singer and award winning performer Manasi Scott in collaboration with DJ TwistedBass.From 16th June, ‘Kitthe Chali’ will be available on SpotlampE. The music video will also air extensively on 9XM, 9X Jalwaand on 9X Tashan.

Singer/songwriter and award-winning performer, Manasi Scott brings to life her Sardarni lineage with ‘Kitthe Chali’ - her first ever Punjabi-English collaboration, with DJ / Producer TwistedBass. The song is composed, written, co-produced and sung by Manasi Scott and the rap lyrics are written by Luv O Trigger. The chic and on fleek music video is directed and choreographed by Ranju Varghese.

Manasi Scott is a Software Engineering topper-turned-singer / songwriter and live performer with over 3000 concerts under her belt. She is also one of the most loved voices on fashion show ramps for many leading designers. Manasi is the only Indian singer to be on the cover of The Week and share the stage with Nick Jonas. Recently, she was bestowed with a special award by the India Nightlife Conventions and Awards - INCA - for doing over 179 back-to-back live concerts from home during the lockdown.

She is also an accomplished actor with many web series online and a few films. She’s rocked Amazon Prime’s reality show The Remix and many web series like Love Bytes 2 on Sony LIV and Baby Come Naa on Alt Balaji.

When asked about this song Manasi Scott said, “I am really excited about this release! It’s my first ever original Punjabi song - with some English mashed up of course as that’s who I’ve always been as artiste. Its old school, electronic and a song everyone can dance to. I loved collaborating with TwistedBass, and I know that this release under the SpotlampE music label will reach every nook and cranny of our country and also the Indian Diaspora across the globe. This was my lockdown creation - an ode to old-school, independent music, bringing back the dance and electronic fire of the golden years. It’s hot, it’s pop, it’s Punjabi and it’s sure to get you dancing!!”

TwistedBass is an acclaimed DJ who has represented the Indian music scene internationally as well as locally. He has performed in International Clubs like Ink & Coherent (New Zealand), Opening set for acclaimed artist & music producer KlaussHill at Electrohub(Cambridge), Basemint (Melbourne) & Gameworks(Kuwait). He has also represented India in the International Electronic Dance Music culture race.

Commenting on Kitthe Chali, DJ / Producer TwistedBass said, “I am extremely pleased to collaborate with Manasi and launch ‘Kitthe Chali’. The high octane music, super cool lyrics and Manasi’s live wire performance makes this song a complete entertainer. I am confident that Kitthe Chali will very soon top the music charts and will become the party anthem across night clubs!”

Kanan Dave, Business Head SpotlampE said, “SpotlampE is the destination for discovering original music across different genres & languages! We are pleased to partner with Manasi Scott and DJ TwistedBass and release this high octane dance number – Kitthe Chali. The beats of the song, the snappy lyrics, the taproom visuals and the cool dance moves will definitely resonate with the listeners.”

‘Kitthe Chali’ will be promoted across 9X Media Network and its social media handles. The lively track will also be available across all Audio & Video streaming platforms & on YouTube.

