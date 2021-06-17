John Legend updates on Chrissy Teigen’s bullying controversy

MUMBAI: John Legend is trying to keep things positive.
As Chrissy Teigen continues to make headlines for controversial resurfaced tweets, her husband is speaking out and shedding some light on how she is feeling. On Tuesday, June 15, The Voice coach was walking to his car in a neighborhood when a photographer asked how he was doing.
While John replied that he's "great," the questions didn't stop there. "How is Chrissy doing after all of the criticism?" the photographer asked. John replied, "She's doing great."
"Take care," he added before driving away. "Have a good one."
John's statement comes just days after Chrissy penned an open letter on Medium where she expressed regret over past tweets and asked fans for "patience."
"Hi all. It has been a VERY humbling few weeks," she began. "I know I've been quiet, and lord knows you don't want to hear about me, but I want you to know I've been sitting in a hole of deserved global punishment, the ultimate ‘sit here and think about what you've done.' Not a day, not a single moment has passed where I haven't felt the crushing weight of regret for the things I've said in the past."
The Cravings author continued, "There is simply no excuse for my past horrible tweets. My targets didn't deserve them. No one does. Many of them needed empathy, kindness, understanding and support, not my meanness masquerading as a kind of casual, edgy humor. I was a troll, full stop. And I am so sorry."
Chrissy previously faced controversy for resurfaced tweets that took aim at a then teenage-aged Courtney Stodden.
Following Chrissy's post on Medium, fashion designer Michael Costello accused the Lip Sync Battle host of bullying him in 2014. The 35-year-old model has yet to publicly comment on Michael's allegations.
After his wife asked for the opportunity to "seek self-improvement and change", John took to Twitter in support of Chrissy's post by quoting one of the ending lines from her open letter. "We are all more than our worst moments," he wrote with four heart emojis.
