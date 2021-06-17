For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  17 Jun 2021 19:05 |  By RnMTeam

John Legend updates on Chrissy Teigen’s bullying controversy

MUMBAI: John Legend is trying to keep things positive.
As Chrissy Teigen continues to make headlines for controversial resurfaced tweets, her husband is speaking out and shedding some light on how she is feeling. On Tuesday, June 15, The Voice coach was walking to his car in a neighborhood when a photographer asked how he was doing.
While John replied that he's "great," the questions didn't stop there. "How is Chrissy doing after all of the criticism?" the photographer asked. John replied, "She's doing great."
"Take care," he added before driving away. "Have a good one."
John's statement comes just days after Chrissy penned an open letter on Medium where she expressed regret over past tweets and asked fans for "patience."
"Hi all. It has been a VERY humbling few weeks," she began. "I know I've been quiet, and lord knows you don't want to hear about me, but I want you to know I've been sitting in a hole of deserved global punishment, the ultimate ‘sit here and think about what you've done.' Not a day, not a single moment has passed where I haven't felt the crushing weight of regret for the things I've said in the past."

The Cravings author continued, "There is simply no excuse for my past horrible tweets. My targets didn't deserve them. No one does. Many of them needed empathy, kindness, understanding and support, not my meanness masquerading as a kind of casual, edgy humor. I was a troll, full stop. And I am so sorry."

Chrissy previously faced controversy for resurfaced tweets that took aim at a then teenage-aged Courtney Stodden.
Following Chrissy's post on Medium, fashion designer Michael Costello accused the Lip Sync Battle host of bullying him in 2014. The 35-year-old model has yet to publicly comment on Michael's allegations.
After his wife asked for the opportunity to "seek self-improvement and change", John took to Twitter in support of Chrissy's post by quoting one of the ending lines from her open letter. "We are all more than our worst moments," he wrote with four heart emojis.

Tags
John Legend Chrissy Teigen music Singer
Related news
News | 17 Jun 2021

Shaan's new song on Father's Day to celebrate father-son bond

MUMBAI: Singer Shaan is set to release a new song to mark Father's Day on June 20. The track titled "Tera hissa hoon" tells the story of a father-son relationship.

read more
News | 17 Jun 2021

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner attended Gala with daughter Stormi Webster

MUMBAI: Hold up, are Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner back together?!

read more
News | 17 Jun 2021

Techno giants Awakenings and Reinier Zonneveld sell out 13,000-capacity Ziggo Dome ADE show in three hours

MUMBAI: After Awakenings and Reiner Zonneveld revealed their plans to host the biggest indoor techno dance floor during ADE at the legendary 13,000-capacity Ziggo Dome, more than 100,000 people flooded the ticket sale website before the event sold out in three hours.

read more
News | 17 Jun 2021

Gurmeet Choudhary's Bedardi Se Pyaar Ka hits 45 million YouTube views and counting in less than a week!

MUMBAI: As fans, we always love to see our favourite actors in all new avatars and expanding their horizons, don't we ?

read more
News | 16 Jun 2021

Yash Narvekar & AKASA's Yaad Na Aana will strike a chord with those who have loved!

MUMBAI: Singer and music composer, Yash Narvekar and singer, performer, and youth icon, AKASA have regaled listeners with their soul-stirring breakup song - Yaad Na Aana.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Moodagent launches in India to redefine the music streaming experience

MUMBAI: The international music streaming app Moodagent launches in India with the promise of a dread more

News
TuneCore partners with Facebook for launch of Independent Artist Program

MUMBAI: Facebook is now making it easier for independent artists and creators to share their musread more

News
YouTube helped achieve many dreams; isn’t a felon anymore

MUMBAI: YouTube has long been the most popular music service in the world.read more

News
GetSetUp organises five-day music festival for older adults

MUMBAI: GetSetUp, a learning and an interactive social platform for older adults is starting a muread more

News
Radio City Launches ‘Aji Sunte Ho’ with Celeb Power Couple Karenvir Bohra & Teejay Sidhu, hosted by RJ Raghav & Ayushi

MUMBAI: Radio City, India’s leading radio network recently launched its new show ‘Aji Sunte Ho’ hread more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
Commemorating World Music Day, IPRS launches #KNOWYOURMUSIC campaign

MUMBAI: Celebrating World Music Day, India’s only Copyright Society representing the authors, composers, and publishers of music - The Indian...read more

2
Yash Narvekar & AKASA's Yaad Na Aana will strike a chord with those who have loved!

MUMBAI: Singer and music composer, Yash Narvekar and singer, performer, and youth icon, AKASA have regaled listeners with their soul-stirring breakup...read more

3
Ariana Grande, Marissa Jaret Winokur and James Corden performed “No Lockdowns Anymore”

MUMBAI: Move over, Hairspray—well, except for Marissa Jaret Winokur, of course—'cause there's a new musical here to steal the show.read more

4
"Central Park," Apple TV+'s award-winning musical comedy series debuts second season trailer ahead of series return on Friday, June 25, 2021

MUMBAI: Apple TV+ today released the season two trailer for its critically acclaimed animated musical comedy series “Central Park,” featuring a...read more

5
Shaan's new song on Father's Day to celebrate father-son bond

MUMBAI: Singer Shaan is set to release a new song to mark Father's Day on June 20. The track titled "Tera hissa hoon" tells the story of a father-son...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games