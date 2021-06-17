For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  17 Jun 2021

Ariana Grande, Marissa Jaret Winokur and James Corden performed “No Lockdowns Anymore”

MUMBAI: Move over, Hairspray—well, except for Marissa Jaret Winokur, of course—'cause there's a new musical here to steal the show.

The Tony award-winning star—who played Tracy Turnblad in the Broadway show—joined Ariana Grande and James Corden for a musical parody performance called "No Lockdowns Anymore"—which followed the tune of "Good Morning Baltimore" from Hairspray. In the video, the stars were joined by background dancers who showed off their moves in front of a city backdrop.
The group also put their vocal talents on display with the celebratory short song, which included the hilarious lyrics: "It's been so long since I've put on my shoes, so (oh, oh) let's hit the club and get drunk and get matching tattoos."

The musical number also coincidentally debuted just hours after New York's governor Andrew Cuomo announced most COVID restrictions were lifted for the entire state.

Viewers praised their lighthearted spoof in the comment section, especially when it came to Ariana and James belting out their parts of the mini musical together.

One fan wrote, "Words can't describe her [Ariana] perfection. She is more than a goddess. Her voice is literally outstanding. HOW IS SHE REAL." Another viewer—careful not to leave the late-night talk show host out—wrote, "Everyone is talking about Ariana, but can we take a moment to talk about James' voice...he sounds amazing."

Well, we shouldn't be too surprised that talented artists sound amazing together, since this wouldn't be their first time collaborating. Back in 2018, in honor of Titanic, the pair also performed 13 songs in front of nine different sets, all done in one take.

Yes, you read that right. At this point, the two could form their own mini group if they truly wanted to.

Ariana Grande Marissa Jaret Winokur James Corden
