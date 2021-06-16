Yash Narvekar & AKASA's Yaad Na Aana will strike a chord with those who have loved!

MUMBAI: Singer and music composer, Yash Narvekar and singer, performer, and youth icon, AKASA have regaled listeners with their soul-stirring breakup song - Yaad Na Aana. Released by Sony Music India, the collaboration of the artists has garnered tremendous love from the listeners and much to their delight its video is out now.

Both the artists have been offering a variety of genres and styles to music lovers. Yash has powered many web series with his unique brand of music and has sung the monstrous hit Muqabla from Prabhudeva's Street Dancer 3, Mere Dil Mein from Half Girlfriend and the title song of Mubarakan with Badshah. The pop queen has chartbusters such Naagin, Naiyyo, and Shola to heart touching songs such as Dhoondti Firaan and Dil Na Jaaneya to her credit. She has also made headlines for her collab with Raftaar titled Main Sherni for the Vidya Balan-starrer Sherni.

Yaad Na Aana is a soul-stirring duet that houses the contribution of many talented musicians. It has been sung by Yash Narvekar and AKASA composed and written by the former, with drop melody by Taaruk, with live guitars by Charan and Roland Fernandes and with music supervision and live music arrangement and production by Amaal Mallik. It is a song that conveys that it's okay if partners drift away from each other. The song highlights that life is too short for bitter grudges and that it is greater than the relationships we lose.

Singer-Composer Yash Narvekar adds, "Yaad Na Aana is a very special song for me as it stands out from the music I've composed and written in the past. Can’t wait to see the response to this track as it’s one of my most heartfelt compositions of mine. Moreover, collaborating with AKASA and Amaal was one of the prime thrills of piecing this song together.”

Says AKASA, “I think independent music is one of the best carriers of stories told in a miniature format. With Yaad Na Aana, we've tried to capture the story that follows after love is lost between couples. The composition is fresh and being my first heartbreak song, singing this and collaborating with Yash was an amazing experience.”

Released by Sony Music India and directed by Sarthak and Bhargav, Yaad Na Aana features actors Pratik Deshmukh and Srishti Ganguli Rindani and it is now available on all streaming platforms.