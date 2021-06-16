For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  16 Jun 2021 18:48 |  By RnMTeam

Yash Narvekar & AKASA's Yaad Na Aana will strike a chord with those who have loved!

MUMBAI: Singer and music composer, Yash Narvekar and singer, performer, and youth icon, AKASA have regaled listeners with their soul-stirring breakup song - Yaad Na Aana. Released by Sony Music India, the collaboration of the artists has garnered tremendous love from the listeners and much to their delight its video is out now.

Both the artists have been offering a variety of genres and styles to music lovers. Yash has powered many web series with his unique brand of music and has sung the monstrous hit Muqabla from Prabhudeva's Street Dancer 3, Mere Dil Mein from Half Girlfriend and the title song of Mubarakan with Badshah. The pop queen has chartbusters such Naagin, Naiyyo, and Shola to heart touching songs such as Dhoondti Firaan and Dil Na Jaaneya to her credit. She has also made headlines for her collab with Raftaar titled Main Sherni for the Vidya Balan-starrer Sherni.

Yaad Na Aana is a soul-stirring duet that houses the contribution of many talented musicians. It has been sung by Yash Narvekar and AKASA composed and written by the former, with drop melody by Taaruk, with live guitars by Charan and Roland Fernandes and with music supervision and live music arrangement and production by Amaal Mallik. It is a song that conveys that it's okay if partners drift away from each other. The song highlights that life is too short for bitter grudges and that it is greater than the relationships we lose.

Singer-Composer Yash Narvekar adds, "Yaad Na Aana is a very special song for me as it stands out from the music I've composed and written in the past. Can’t wait to see the response to this track as it’s one of my most heartfelt compositions of mine. Moreover, collaborating with AKASA and Amaal was one of the prime thrills of piecing this song together.”

Says AKASA, “I think independent music is one of the best carriers of stories told in a miniature format. With Yaad Na Aana, we've tried to capture the story that follows after love is lost between couples. The composition is fresh and being my first heartbreak song, singing this and collaborating with Yash was an amazing experience.”

Released by Sony Music India and directed by Sarthak and Bhargav, Yaad Na Aana features actors Pratik Deshmukh and Srishti Ganguli Rindani and it is now available on all streaming platforms.

Tags
Sony Music India music Songs
Related news
News | 16 Jun 2021

Heavy metal band, Albatross release new single

MUMBAI: Mumbai-based heavy metal band ‘Albatross’ has released its latest single ‘The Neptune Murders’. Continuing with the band’s signature style of marrying horror stories with heavy metal, ‘The Neptune Murders’ is another grim tale penned by bassist, Riju ‘Dr. Hex’ Dasgupta.

read more
News | 16 Jun 2021

Stephanie Quayle launches 'We Buy Gold' powered by Hitchswitch Campaign for a chance to appear in her upcoming music video and win a premium package with Hitchswitch

MUMBAI: Big Sky Music Group recording artist, Stephanie Quayle, is launching the “We Buy Gold Powered by Hitchswitch” campaign today for one couple’s lucky chance to win a Premium Package from online name change company, Htichswitch.

read more
News | 16 Jun 2021

Adele's new album is coming "Very Soon"

MUMBAI: Hello? It's Adele and she has new music on the way.

read more
News | 16 Jun 2021

Khanvict releases his New EP- Escape talks about the feeling of freedom through music

MUMBAI: Surrey-based Asad Khan (aka Khanvict) is an escape artist. His love for lush strings, cinematic swells, and a West Coast bass music punch instantly transport the listener – conjuring visions of desert expanses and dense jungle paradises.

read more
News | 16 Jun 2021

Ariana Grande to appear at 'The Late Late Show With James Corden'

MUMBAI: Ariana Grande took to Instagram on June 16, 2021, to share some news on her upcoming appearance on James Corden's talk show. Her post comprised of a few pictures of herself and hinted at what could be expected from her appearance on the show.

read more

RnM Biz

News
YouTube helped achieve many dreams; isn’t a felon anymore

MUMBAI: YouTube has long been the most popular music service in the world.read more

News
GetSetUp organises five-day music festival for older adults

MUMBAI: GetSetUp, a learning and an interactive social platform for older adults is starting a muread more

News
Radio City Launches ‘Aji Sunte Ho’ with Celeb Power Couple Karenvir Bohra & Teejay Sidhu, hosted by RJ Raghav & Ayushi

MUMBAI: Radio City, India’s leading radio network recently launched its new show ‘Aji Sunte Ho’ hread more

News
“Music isn’t a hobby, it’s a career option with specialised options” says Dharini Upadhyaya, Co-Founder and Co-Ceo at Furtados School of Music

MUMBaI: Engaging with Music helps to develop positive mental health and Co-Founder and Co-CEO of read more

News
Chingari and STAGE Haryanavi all set to provide a plethora of opportunities to hyperlocal Content Creators

MUMBAI: Dialect-based Digital Video Content Platform (OTT) STAGE partners with Chingari’s to generead more

top# 5 articles

1
This World Music Day, Lift Up your spirit, with MTV BEATS, Vh1 and MTV #LiftUpWithMusic

MUMBAI: Did you know that music is still the no.1 stressbuster for youth, trumping sleep or talking to friends/confidantes? As per MTV Youth Study...read more

2
"Central Park," Apple TV+'s award-winning musical comedy series debuts second season trailer ahead of series return on Friday, June 25, 2021

MUMBAI: Apple TV+ today released the season two trailer for its critically acclaimed animated musical comedy series “Central Park,” featuring a...read more

3
A look back at the legendary careers of Nicki Minaj and Katy Perry and how they made their place as the queens of Rap and Pop

MUMBAI: It takes an exceptionally talented artist to produce record breaking music year on year. Nicki Minaj and Katy Perry seemed to have mastered...read more

4
Ariana Grande to appear at 'The Late Late Show With James Corden'

MUMBAI: Ariana Grande took to Instagram on June 16, 2021, to share some news on her upcoming appearance on James Corden's talk show. Her post...read more

5
Khanvict releases his New EP- Escape talks about the feeling of freedom through music

MUMBAI: Surrey-based Asad Khan (aka Khanvict) is an escape artist. His love for lush strings, cinematic swells, and a West Coast bass music punch...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games