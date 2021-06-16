This World Music Day, Lift Up your spirit, with MTV BEATS, Vh1 and MTV #LiftUpWithMusic

MUMBAI: Did you know that music is still the no.1 stressbuster for youth, trumping sleep or talking to friends/confidantes? As per MTV Youth Study 2021, youth chose music 44% of the times when under stress in 2020, compared to 20% in 2018-19.

As it is truly said, ‘Where words fail, music speaks.’

While we continue our struggle with coming to terms with the new normal, that has limited human interaction as much as leaving us feeling forlorn, the biggest respite has been courtesy music. With an endeavour to celebrate this power and beauty of music that binds us therapeutically and helps us lift up our spirits, this year, some of the leading artists across India have decided to come together for World Music Day Lift Up on MTV BEATS, Vh1 and MTV #LiftUpWithMusic. Hosted by the euphonic Jonita Gandhi, this music concert will be the one-stop destination for unplugged music, positive affirmations by artists, interactive sessions, candid conversations, and more, on Monday, 21st June.

MTV Beats- 12 PM, 6 PM, 10 PM

Vh1 - 12 PM and 9 PM

MTV - 2:30 PM, 8:30 PM

World Music Day Lift Up will be a one-of-a-kind musical extravaganza, featuring 32 ace musicians, such as Shilpa Rao, Sona Mohapatra, Shaan, Jubin Nautiyal, Salim-Sulaiman, Raftaar, Sachin-Jigar, Shreya Ghoshal, Armaan Malik, Amaal Mallik, Rochak Kohli, Tulsi Kumar, Shalmali, Arjun Kanungo, Akasa, Asees Kaur, Harshdeep Kaur, Dhvani Bhanushali, Sachet-Parampara, Ankur Tewari, Bhoomi Trivedi, Vishal Mishra, Nikhita Gandhi-Shashwat Singh, Anusha Mani-Sangeet Haldipur, Shashaa Tirupati, Payal Dev, Stebin Ben, Avanti Nagral, Raghav Meattle, Kamakshi Khanna, Yashraj, Kayan, Zephyrtone, Trishes and L-Fresh The Lion, who will perform unplugged versions of their favourite songs, and talk about how a song helped lift up their spirits during the lockdown and acted as a catalyst in the process of healing through the pandemic.

Excited to host World Music Day Lift Up, Jonita Gandhi said, “The ongoing pandemic and lockdown continues to present us with unprecedented tough times. Having said that, I believe it also gave us a chance to reignite our passion for music in ways that have been truly fulfilling. World Music Day Lift Up on MTV BEATS, Vh1 India and MTV India is a perfect platform for all of us to share our experiences with a universal emotion that binds us together- music. This one’s dedicated to our concerted love for songs and melodies.”

All set to spread amity with their musical prowess, Salim-Sulaiman said, “Music is synonymous to healing. In the times we’re living in, it is imperative to channel your energies in the right direction and not let negativity deter your spirits. Our love for the craft has kept us going during this pandemic-induced lockdown. We’re happy to be able to do our bit for World Music Day Lift Up on MTV BEATS, Vh1 India and MTV India. Looking forward to an interesting celebration replete with great music and inspiring stories.”

Ankur Tewari added, “This year, the celebration of music will be different yet special for each one of us. Music has been instrumental in helping people relive the good old days and at the same time, instil positivity for a better tomorrow. World Music Day Lift Up on MTV Beats, Vh1 and MTV India echoes a beautiful emotion and I’m thrilled to be a part of it. A fun and uplifting sessions awaits all of us.”

When it comes to being emotionally healthy, music surpasses all other forms of relaxation, by miles. So, get set to relax and immerse yourself into the musical spectacle, that is, World Music Day Lift Up on MTV Beats, Vh1 and MTV #LiftUpWithMusic. Don’t miss out:

