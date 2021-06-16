TSHA shares genre-defying new single "OnlyL", tittle track to forthcoming EP

MUMBAI: Hotly tipped by everyone from Annie Mac, Bonobo and Gorillaz to Billboard, NME, Crack, Mixmag and DJ Mag, TSHA is rapidly emerging as one of the most exciting talents coming out of the UK. Forthcoming EP 'OnlyL' due for release on 27th August showcases a confident creative who is constantly developing and refining her own distinct feel and sound.

"OnlyL (feat. NIMMO)" is an instant earworm, and features vocals from NIMMO aka Sarah Nimmo and Reva Gauntlett, with TSHA juxtaposing the dark lyrics against the track’s upbeat instrumental. TSHA's previously released EP in 2020, 'Flowers', made multiple End-Of-Year listings, and was met with widespread praise from the likes of Billboard and NME, who praised the EP as "emotion-filled electronic anthems from a star in the making.” She has also been tipped for greatness by essentially the whole of BBC R1 specialist DJ crew including Annie Mac, Jack Saunders, Jaguar, Pete Tong, Danny Howard, Ricky, Melvin & Charlie and Flava D.

TSHA’s innate gift for producing genre-defying, classy electronic pop is at the fore of her forthcoming EP, with tracks like "Power" and "I Know" that plays to another of TSHA’s passions: club music. "Power" encapsulates all of that pent up energy and love and is aimed squarely at the dancefloor–an absolutely storming four-to-the-floor groove. "I Know" shows off yet another facet of TSHA’s extraordinary production chops. A perfect marriage of live musicianship and electronics, it’s a beautifully textured and melancholy work built around a gorgeous hang drum motif.

Gearing up for a busy summer schedule at UK festivals including Access, Bigfoot, Standon Calling, Gala, Boardmasters, Lost Village, ION, Hideout, Inner State and Detonate, TSHA will also be appearing at Field Day in August 2021, sharing the bill with the likes of Bicep, Floating Points, Jayda G and Mount Kimbie.