Stephanie Quayle launches 'We Buy Gold' powered by Hitchswitch Campaign for a chance to appear in her upcoming music video and win a premium package with Hitchswitch

MUMBAI: Big Sky Music Group recording artist, Stephanie Quayle, is launching the “We Buy Gold Powered by Hitchswitch” campaign today for one couple’s lucky chance to win a Premium Package from online name change company, Htichswitch. To enter, couples are invited to simply send in their wedding and/or engagement videos of themselves or a couple they love. Submitted videos will have the chance to be featured in the official "We Buy Gold" music video.

"I am so excited to include so many different couples in the ‘We Buy Gold’ music video,” says Quayle. “The ‘name change’ is such a big part of the wedding process and when I got married, I was all about the romantic sentiment, but that all came to a screeching halt when I started looking at ALL OF THE THINGS I needed to do to make it happen. I immediately thought of HitchSwitch for this video because they were a game changer for me, and I’m so passionate about sharing my story to help others too!"

"At HitchSwitch we are excited to partner with Stephanie who has released such an uplifting song after an unprecedented 2020. While the pandemic has taken so much from so many, it has not taken away people's ability to find love. The fact that the music video is going to be composed of ‘real’ couples sharing their most intimate moments, proves love is eternal no matter the circumstance. At HitchSwitch, we are excited for the brighter days ahead where, 'We buy gold, Carve our names into the band, Say a vow, say a prayer Slip it on each other's hand'," says Jake Wolff, Founder & CEO of HitchSwitch.

The winner of the Hitchswitch Premium Package will receive printed name change applications that have been auto-filled with their basic information, a set of corresponding instructions that will explain how to submit each application, and pre-paid envelopes for any steps that can be submitted through the mail. Platinum clients also receive a dedicated account manager and a free passport photo which will be redeemed through the Hitchswitch sister site NewPassportPhoto.com.

Enter for a chance to win the “We Buy Gold Powered by Hitchswitch” Premium Package and be featured in the official “We Buy Gold” music video here.

Campaign entry is valid thru Saturday, July 14th

"We Buy Gold" is Stephanie's third release in 2021 and rounds out a collection of songs that explore finding love and the journey that follows. The track, written by Park Chisolm, Anna Vaus, and Mark Irwin, and produced by Alex Kline, is a testament to how even though the world could be falling down around us and there are a million reasons to travel through life alone, we still long for that connection that we can carry with us for a lifetime.

Stephanie’s releases from earlier this year, "By Heart" and "Wild Frontier," beautifully offer the pre-text to “We Buy Gold” and tell a story seemingly pulled from Stephanie's own life and romance with her husband.

Stay tuned for even more new music from Stephanie this year!