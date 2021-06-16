For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  16 Jun 2021 12:34 |  By RnMTeam

Raelle drops her intimate new Neo-Soul single 'Sunrise'

MUMBAI: Vocally powerful star Raelle is back to grace fans with her new intimate track ‘Sunrise’, the final step in the lead up to her upcoming EP ‘Wake up Sunshine’ dropping this summer.

This multi-layered, laidback, Neo-soul track soothes the listener from its very first bars, opening with a shimmering piano riff reminiscent of a waterfall. Following on from her last release ‘Purple Skies’, this next track acts as a metaphor for the feeling of falling into someone and being able to be present in that moment with them, just as you are present and in awe of the sunrise.

Raelle takes the listener on an intimate journey with this latest offering, using her falsetto harmonies as a vehicle to reach a sense of hope and warmth, before coming to a head in true Raelle style - vocals filling the void with strong yet soft harmonies, backed by the ever sure brass section that builds the listener, leaving them ultimately soothed.

“Life can get in your head, it can make you forget and confuse the things that are important. The journey can sometimes seem never ending and the failures can really get you down. Sunrise to me does not only represent new beginnings, but it has always allowed me to go back to the present moment and take in what I can and be grateful for the people and blessings I have surrounding me. To me it represents hope, peace, clarity, and the promise of a new day where you are able to make what you want of it, and choose the future you want to lead." - Raelle

About Raelle:

Raelle is part of a new refreshing wave of Neo-soul artists from London. She started her musical journey as a child growing up in a Jamaican household in south east London, listening to an array of musical talent, but what really seemed to speak to her was 70s soul. She nurtured this natural interest attending Live music Jams and jazz nights across the capital, which finally saw her releasing her first single in 2020.

Her last release 'Purple Skies' was selected for the Spotify editorial playlist 'Fresh Finds: The wave', amassing over 30,000 streams within its first month of release. It was also supported by BBC radio 1xtra, being selected to play on DJ Target's UK touchdown tour, as well as garnering support from BBC introducing, DUMMY Mag, Earmilk, and TRENCH to name a few. Raelle is set to release her debut EP ‘Wake up Sunshine’ in July 2021 through DMY artists

Tags
Raelle Sunrise music
Related news
News | 16 Jun 2021

Heavy metal band, Albatross release new single

MUMBAI: Mumbai-based heavy metal band ‘Albatross’ has released its latest single ‘The Neptune Murders’. Continuing with the band’s signature style of marrying horror stories with heavy metal, ‘The Neptune Murders’ is another grim tale penned by bassist, Riju ‘Dr. Hex’ Dasgupta.

read more
News | 16 Jun 2021

Stephanie Quayle launches 'We Buy Gold' powered by Hitchswitch Campaign for a chance to appear in her upcoming music video and win a premium package with Hitchswitch

MUMBAI: Big Sky Music Group recording artist, Stephanie Quayle, is launching the “We Buy Gold Powered by Hitchswitch” campaign today for one couple’s lucky chance to win a Premium Package from online name change company, Htichswitch.

read more
News | 16 Jun 2021

Adele's new album is coming "Very Soon"

MUMBAI: Hello? It's Adele and she has new music on the way.

read more
News | 16 Jun 2021

Khanvict releases his New EP- Escape talks about the feeling of freedom through music

MUMBAI: Surrey-based Asad Khan (aka Khanvict) is an escape artist. His love for lush strings, cinematic swells, and a West Coast bass music punch instantly transport the listener – conjuring visions of desert expanses and dense jungle paradises.

read more
News | 16 Jun 2021

Ariana Grande to appear at 'The Late Late Show With James Corden'

MUMBAI: Ariana Grande took to Instagram on June 16, 2021, to share some news on her upcoming appearance on James Corden's talk show. Her post comprised of a few pictures of herself and hinted at what could be expected from her appearance on the show.

read more

RnM Biz

News
YouTube helped achieve many dreams; isn’t a felon anymore

MUMBAI: YouTube has long been the most popular music service in the world.read more

News
GetSetUp organises five-day music festival for older adults

MUMBAI: GetSetUp, a learning and an interactive social platform for older adults is starting a muread more

News
Radio City Launches ‘Aji Sunte Ho’ with Celeb Power Couple Karenvir Bohra & Teejay Sidhu, hosted by RJ Raghav & Ayushi

MUMBAI: Radio City, India’s leading radio network recently launched its new show ‘Aji Sunte Ho’ hread more

News
“Music isn’t a hobby, it’s a career option with specialised options” says Dharini Upadhyaya, Co-Founder and Co-Ceo at Furtados School of Music

MUMBaI: Engaging with Music helps to develop positive mental health and Co-Founder and Co-CEO of read more

News
Chingari and STAGE Haryanavi all set to provide a plethora of opportunities to hyperlocal Content Creators

MUMBAI: Dialect-based Digital Video Content Platform (OTT) STAGE partners with Chingari’s to generead more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
Desi Records' Haryanvi song titled '52 Gaj Ka Daman' sung by 19-Year-Old Renuka Panwar hit a monumental treshold by smashing YouTube record with 1 BILLION VIEWS in just 255 days

MUMBAI: Desi Records’ song titled ’52 Gaj kaDaman’ has been receiving many accolades since its release in 2020 with its catchy Haryanvi beats....read more

2
Heavy metal band, Albatross release new single

MUMBAI: Mumbai-based heavy metal band ‘Albatross’ has released its latest single ‘The Neptune Murders’. Continuing with the band’s signature style of...read more

3
"Central Park," Apple TV+'s award-winning musical comedy series debuts second season trailer ahead of series return on Friday, June 25, 2021

MUMBAI: Apple TV+ today released the season two trailer for its critically acclaimed animated musical comedy series “Central Park,” featuring a...read more

4
A look back at the legendary careers of Nicki Minaj and Katy Perry and how they made their place as the queens of Rap and Pop

MUMBAI: It takes an exceptionally talented artist to produce record breaking music year on year. Nicki Minaj and Katy Perry seemed to have mastered...read more

5
This World Music Day, Lift Up your spirit, with MTV BEATS, Vh1 and MTV #LiftUpWithMusic

MUMBAI: Did you know that music is still the no.1 stressbuster for youth, trumping sleep or talking to friends/confidantes? As per MTV Youth Study...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games