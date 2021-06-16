Raelle drops her intimate new Neo-Soul single 'Sunrise'

MUMBAI: Vocally powerful star Raelle is back to grace fans with her new intimate track ‘Sunrise’, the final step in the lead up to her upcoming EP ‘Wake up Sunshine’ dropping this summer.

This multi-layered, laidback, Neo-soul track soothes the listener from its very first bars, opening with a shimmering piano riff reminiscent of a waterfall. Following on from her last release ‘Purple Skies’, this next track acts as a metaphor for the feeling of falling into someone and being able to be present in that moment with them, just as you are present and in awe of the sunrise.

Raelle takes the listener on an intimate journey with this latest offering, using her falsetto harmonies as a vehicle to reach a sense of hope and warmth, before coming to a head in true Raelle style - vocals filling the void with strong yet soft harmonies, backed by the ever sure brass section that builds the listener, leaving them ultimately soothed.

“Life can get in your head, it can make you forget and confuse the things that are important. The journey can sometimes seem never ending and the failures can really get you down. Sunrise to me does not only represent new beginnings, but it has always allowed me to go back to the present moment and take in what I can and be grateful for the people and blessings I have surrounding me. To me it represents hope, peace, clarity, and the promise of a new day where you are able to make what you want of it, and choose the future you want to lead." - Raelle

About Raelle:

Raelle is part of a new refreshing wave of Neo-soul artists from London. She started her musical journey as a child growing up in a Jamaican household in south east London, listening to an array of musical talent, but what really seemed to speak to her was 70s soul. She nurtured this natural interest attending Live music Jams and jazz nights across the capital, which finally saw her releasing her first single in 2020.

Her last release 'Purple Skies' was selected for the Spotify editorial playlist 'Fresh Finds: The wave', amassing over 30,000 streams within its first month of release. It was also supported by BBC radio 1xtra, being selected to play on DJ Target's UK touchdown tour, as well as garnering support from BBC introducing, DUMMY Mag, Earmilk, and TRENCH to name a few. Raelle is set to release her debut EP ‘Wake up Sunshine’ in July 2021 through DMY artists