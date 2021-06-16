A look back at the legendary careers of Nicki Minaj and Katy Perry and how they made their place as the queens of Rap and Pop

MUMBAI: It takes an exceptionally talented artist to produce record breaking music year on year. Nicki Minaj and Katy Perry seemed to have mastered this feat for more than a decade now! Be it Katy’s ‘Teenage Dream’ or Nicki’s ‘Superbass’, these gifted musicians proved they have it in them to stay at top of this cutthroat music industry with every new album and single. While they own the stage in drastically different genres, their individual legacies have totally changed the music scenario. My Life on MTV looks back at the archives, revealing the key highlights from their inspirational careers. The throwback journey is a living proof of why these legends truly deserve the ranks of the bestselling artists of all time.

18 million albums sold, 9 Billboard number one hits, numerable awards, the achievements are endless when it comes to pop mogul Katy Perry. She grabbed eyeballs with her second album, ‘Teenage Dream’, winning more than 5 billboard hits! Her debut run as a host at the 2008 EMAs made waves as she pulled off a shocking 12 outfits change while seamlessly keeping audiences entertained. Her road to superstardom skyrocketed when she collaborated with the artists like Snoop Dogg and Kanye West. The rest is history as Katy Perry remains one of the most recognizable faces in pop music!

On the flip side, from the streets of Queens, New York, to becoming the reigning Queen of Rap, Nicki Minaj has come a long way in the competitive world of hip hop. Every major musician thirsted for a verse from Nicki, leading to her hit singles with Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber, Drake and more. Her debut album, Pink Friday, rocked the rap world, yielding her 5 number one singles and a certified spot at the top of the hip hop world. From underground female rapper to Billboard’s top female rapper of the decade, the ‘first lady of young money’ became a household name in the world of Rap music.

Relive your early years of jamming to the smash hits by Katy Perry and Nicki Minaj only on My Life at MTV on Vh1 India and Voot Select, airing Sunday, 18th June at 9 pm!