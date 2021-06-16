For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  16 Jun 2021 15:34 |  By RnMTeam

Khanvict releases his New EP- Escape talks about the feeling of freedom through music

MUMBAI: Surrey-based Asad Khan (aka Khanvict) is an escape artist. His love for lush strings, cinematic swells, and a West Coast bass music punch instantly transport the listener – conjuring visions of desert expanses and dense jungle paradises. The inspiration behind ‘Escape’, Khanvict’s second EP, originated early in the pandemic. Deep in lockdown in Surrey, BC, Asad began a series of weekly livestreams on Twitch which he titled ‘Escape’. These free flowing sessions, attracting up to 2,500 viewers on Friday nights, spoke to the collective need for an escape. An escape from the lockdown. An escape from the fear and uncertainty. An escape into a feeling of freedom through music.

In many ways this new EP is the story of his life. Although trained as an engineer, Asad left his career in his mid 20s to pursue his passion for music. The last several years for Asad have been a journey of self-discovery - and an escape from expectations. Expectations of his community, his family, and ultimately himself.

In that, ‘Escape’ is the most personal and sophisticated Khanvict effort to date. The pandemic was a time of intense creativity and gestation for him, and that is evidenced in the attention to detail paid to production, arrangement, and song writing. Impedance, featuring celebrated violinist Raaginder (LA), brings to mind the minimal desert soundscapes of Zhu. While ‘Heavy’, the first single on the album, is reminiscent of the bass driven wobble of Clozee or Troyboi.

This year has been a big year for Khanvict, hitting his first million streams on Spotify. His recent release, the politically charged ’Closer’, has racked up 1.2 million plays on YouTube and garnered global press in Rolling Stone, Times of India , The New Indian Express, TheDaily Guardian and Everything Expreriantial.

The short film supporting the song was a collaboration involving filmmaker Anjali Nayar, model / activist Seema Hari and a hauntingly beautiful exploration of issues of colorism, casteism and misogyny in South Asian culture. His first EP on Vancouver-based label Snakes x Ladders, Kahani, saw great traction and led to an opportunity to release 2 official remixes of legendary Bollywood composer AR Rahman of Slumdog Millionaire fame. Recent singles have received support from Bobby Friction (BBC), Spotify, and Sony Music India.

Tags
Khanvict music Singer
Related news
News | 16 Jun 2021

Heavy metal band, Albatross release new single

MUMBAI: Mumbai-based heavy metal band ‘Albatross’ has released its latest single ‘The Neptune Murders’. Continuing with the band’s signature style of marrying horror stories with heavy metal, ‘The Neptune Murders’ is another grim tale penned by bassist, Riju ‘Dr. Hex’ Dasgupta.

read more
News | 16 Jun 2021

Stephanie Quayle launches 'We Buy Gold' powered by Hitchswitch Campaign for a chance to appear in her upcoming music video and win a premium package with Hitchswitch

MUMBAI: Big Sky Music Group recording artist, Stephanie Quayle, is launching the “We Buy Gold Powered by Hitchswitch” campaign today for one couple’s lucky chance to win a Premium Package from online name change company, Htichswitch.

read more
News | 16 Jun 2021

Adele's new album is coming "Very Soon"

MUMBAI: Hello? It's Adele and she has new music on the way.

read more
News | 16 Jun 2021

Ariana Grande to appear at 'The Late Late Show With James Corden'

MUMBAI: Ariana Grande took to Instagram on June 16, 2021, to share some news on her upcoming appearance on James Corden's talk show. Her post comprised of a few pictures of herself and hinted at what could be expected from her appearance on the show.

read more
News | 16 Jun 2021

A look back at the legendary careers of Nicki Minaj and Katy Perry and how they made their place as the queens of Rap and Pop

MUMBAI: It takes an exceptionally talented artist to produce record breaking music year on year. Nicki Minaj and Katy Perry seemed to have mastered this feat for more than a decade now!

read more

RnM Biz

News
YouTube helped achieve many dreams; isn’t a felon anymore

MUMBAI: YouTube has long been the most popular music service in the world.read more

News
GetSetUp organises five-day music festival for older adults

MUMBAI: GetSetUp, a learning and an interactive social platform for older adults is starting a muread more

News
Radio City Launches ‘Aji Sunte Ho’ with Celeb Power Couple Karenvir Bohra & Teejay Sidhu, hosted by RJ Raghav & Ayushi

MUMBAI: Radio City, India’s leading radio network recently launched its new show ‘Aji Sunte Ho’ hread more

News
“Music isn’t a hobby, it’s a career option with specialised options” says Dharini Upadhyaya, Co-Founder and Co-Ceo at Furtados School of Music

MUMBaI: Engaging with Music helps to develop positive mental health and Co-Founder and Co-CEO of read more

News
Chingari and STAGE Haryanavi all set to provide a plethora of opportunities to hyperlocal Content Creators

MUMBAI: Dialect-based Digital Video Content Platform (OTT) STAGE partners with Chingari’s to generead more

top# 5 articles

1
DIVINE's debut album 'Kohinoor' goes Multi-Platinum

MUMBAI: Mumbai rapper DIVINE a.k.a. Vivian Fernandes’ ascent has been no ordinary chronicle. From gully-based productions to debuting his album with...read more

2
TSHA shares genre-defying new single "OnlyL", tittle track to forthcoming EP

MUMBAI: Hotly tipped by everyone from Annie Mac, Bonobo and Gorillaz to Billboard, NME, Crack, Mixmag and DJ Mag, TSHA is rapidly emerging as one of...read more

3
Ariana Grande to appear at 'The Late Late Show With James Corden'

MUMBAI: Ariana Grande took to Instagram on June 16, 2021, to share some news on her upcoming appearance on James Corden's talk show. Her post...read more

4
Desi Records' Haryanvi song titled '52 Gaj Ka Daman' sung by 19-Year-Old Renuka Panwar hit a monumental treshold by smashing YouTube record with 1 BILLION VIEWS in just 255 days

MUMBAI: Desi Records’ song titled ’52 Gaj kaDaman’ has been receiving many accolades since its release in 2020 with its catchy Haryanvi beats....read more

5
Adele's new album is coming "Very Soon"

MUMBAI: Hello? It's Adele and she has new music on the way. It's been nearly six years since the singer released her smash hit album, 25-but...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games