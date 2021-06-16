For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  16 Jun 2021 13:04

"Central Park," Apple TV+'s award-winning musical comedy series debuts second season trailer ahead of series return on Friday, June 25, 2021

MUMBAI: Apple TV+ today released the season two trailer for its critically acclaimed animated musical comedy series “Central Park,” featuring a renowned voice cast that includes Josh Gad, Leslie Odom Jr., Daveed Diggs, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Kathryn Hahn, Tituss Burgess and Stanley Tucci. From creators, writers and executive producers Loren Bouchard, Josh Gad and Nora Smith, the first three episodes of the second season of the Emmy and NAACP Image Award-nominated series will debut globally Friday, June 25 on Apple TV+, with the remaining five episodes premiering on a weekly basis every Friday. The second half of season two will return later this year with additional episodes.

In season two of “Central Park,” the Tillerman family continues to navigate living in and caring for the world’s most famous park. Molly experiences the trials and tribulations of adolescence, Cole is challenged by a truly embarrassing moment at school, Paige continues to chase down the Mayor’s corruption story and Owen juggles managing the park, his staff and his family all with a smile on his face. Meanwhile, Bitsy inches ever closer to her sinister goal of claiming Central Park as her own; with Helen by her side, eternally wondering whether she’s made it into Bitsy’s will. Every step of the way, we are guided along by our friendly, fumbling, fiddler narrator, Birdie.

The complete first season of “Central Park” is now streaming on Apple TV+.

The series has been recognized with an Emmy Award nomination for star Leslie Odom Jr. and an NAACP Image Awards nomination in the Outstanding Animated Series category.

“Central Park” is written and executive produced by Loren Bouchard, alongside Josh Gad and Nora Smith. Sanjay Shah, Halsted Sullivan, Janelle Momary-Neely, Jon Liebman, Marc Gurvitz and Robin Schwartz also executive produce. The series is produced for Apple by 20th Television.

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL, and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for INR99 per month with a seven-day free trial. For a limited time, customers who purchase a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy one year of Apple TV+ for free. This special offer is good for three months after the first activation of the eligible device.

