Ariana Grande to appear at 'The Late Late Show With James Corden'

MUMBAI: Ariana Grande took to Instagram on June 16, 2021, to share some news on her upcoming appearance on James Corden's talk show. Her post comprised of a few pictures of herself and hinted at what could be expected from her appearance on the show. Her caption let everyone know exactly when they could catch the show. She said that she had a lot of fun with her 'friend' James Cordon on the show. What is intriguing is that she even hinted at a cameo by one of her 'Tony-winning friends'. She even went so far as to say that the cameo would be 'heart attack provoking'.
The pictures on Ariana Grande's Instagram, alongside her caption, saw her dressed for her performance. She could be seen backstage in her waiting room, on the sets of the talk show. She is seen in a head to toe yellow ensemble, comprising of a yellow skater dress, yellow patterned stockings and her signature high pumps, also in yellow. Her tags mention that her outfit is by Versace. One of her pictures shows her with James Cordon and it looks like they are recreating some famous scene. The other picture focuses on Ariana Grande's shoes that has a band of huge stones that wrap around her ankle. Only the last picture in the series gives fans a close-up of Ariana Grande. Her makeup has been kept very light and natural. She has her signature high ponytail and lines, and everything else is kept in shades of nudes. The singer is given a youthful and fresh look for her segment.
MUMBAI: YouTube has long been the most popular music service in the world.read more
MUMBAI: GetSetUp, a learning and an interactive social platform for older adults is starting a muread more
MUMBAI: Radio City, India’s leading radio network recently launched its new show ‘Aji Sunte Ho’ hread more
MUMBaI: Engaging with Music helps to develop positive mental health and Co-Founder and Co-CEO of read more
MUMBAI: Dialect-based Digital Video Content Platform (OTT) STAGE partners with Chingari’s to generead more
MUMBAI: Desi Records’ song titled ’52 Gaj kaDaman’ has been receiving many accolades since its release in 2020 with its catchy Haryanvi beats....read more
MUMBAI: Hello? It's Adele and she has new music on the way. It's been nearly six years since the singer released her smash hit album, 25-but...read more
MUMBAI: After a string of well-appreciated singles that chronicled different shades of the pandemic life in 2020, singer-songwriter/producer Rohan...read more
MUMBAI: The British girl group Spice Girls will release a new song digitally on July 9 this year, to celebrate 25 years of their debut single "...read more
MUMBAI: Mumbai rapper DIVINE a.k.a. Vivian Fernandes’ ascent has been no ordinary chronicle. From gully-based productions to debuting his album with...read more