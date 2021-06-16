For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  16 Jun 2021 15:40

Adele's new album is coming "Very Soon"

MUMBAI: Hello? It's Adele and she has new music on the way.

It's been nearly six years since the singer released her smash hit album, 25-but according to a source, the long wait is almost over. "Adele has been very busy focusing on herself this last year," a source close to the British performer told E! News, "and has spent months in the studio recording her new album."

As for when fans will finally get to hear the results of those studio sessions? "The album is going to be released very soon," the source teased, "and she is excited for the world to hear it."

While you may be wondering what the queen of heartbreak ballads has up her sleeve musically this time around, it's clear a recent personal turning point has had an impact: Her split from husband Simon Konecki. "We're going to hear about her divorce," the source said, "and what she's been going through."

That's not to say it's been nothing but pain and despair for the 33-year-old superstar. As fans learned in 2020, the performer has undergone a physical transformation and remains committed to her physical well-being. "Adele has been hardcore working out five days a week," added the insider, "and is in such a great place right now mentally and physically."

As for the romance department, her marriage to Konecki may be water under the bridge, but Skepta is still in the picture. "It isn't serious between them," the source said. "They have kept in touch and go on dates from time to time. There's chemistry there but she has had a lot going on this year and wants to stay focused."

All we ask is: Give us the new music, Adele.

Adele music Singer
